BMC Election Result: Thackeray Brothers’ Citadel Falls In Mumbai, BJP-Led Mahayuti Scripts Historic Landslide, Ends 30-Year Shiv Sena Rule

BMC Election Results: Mumbai witnessed a historic political upheaval on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance registered a massive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending the three-decade-long dominance of the Shiv Sena led by the Thackeray family.

As per early trends from the State Election Commission, the Mahayuti alliance surged past the 100-ward mark, signaling a decisive mandate against the reunited Thackeray brothers Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who had mounted a joint challenge to reclaim Mumbai’s civic body.

BMC Election Result: BJP-Led Mahayuti Maintains Strong Lead

The counting of votes for the 227 wards of the BMC is underway, with the Mahayuti alliance leading in at least 102 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Shiv Sena (UBT) is trailing with around 63 seats. Other parties and independents are ahead in a handful of wards.

The BMC elections were held on Thursday, recording a voter turnout of 52.94%. Along with Mumbai, 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra also went to polls, with results being declared today.

BMC Election Result: End of a 30-Year Shiv Sena Rule

The outcome marks the collapse of Shiv Sena’s nearly 30-year control over the BMC, often described as the Thackeray family’s political citadel. Control of the BMC is considered crucial due to its annual budget exceeding ₹74,000 crore, making it the richest municipal body in the country.

The BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory is being seen as a major political statement ahead of future state and national elections, particularly in Maharashtra’s urban power centres.

Why the 2026 BMC Elections Were Delayed

The last BMC elections were held in 2017, with the next polls originally scheduled for 2022. However, the elections were delayed by nearly three years due to multiple factors, including: The COVID-19 pandemic, a dispute over ward delimitation, legal challenges related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in local body elections.

What Happened in the 2017 BMC Elections?

In the 2017 BMC elections, the then-undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, narrowly ahead of the BJP, which won 82 seats.

The Congress secured 31 seats, followed by the NCP (9), MNS (7), Samajwadi Party (6), Independents (5), AIMIM (2), and Akhil Bharatiya Sena (1).

Key Political Players in the Fray

The 2026 contest saw a fierce triangular battle involving:

BJP-led Mahayuti



Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance led by the Thackeray brothers



Other parties including the Congress, NCP, NCP (SP), and Samajwadi Party

With the Mahayuti now firmly ahead, Mumbai’s civic politics appears set for a historic power shift, redrawing the city’s political landscape after three decades.

