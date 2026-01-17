BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

The Mumbai civic poll results 2026 reveal a dramatic political shift, with wealthy candidates dominating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
BJP’s Makarand Suresh Narvekar emerged as the richest winner, declaring assets worth over ₹124 crore, leading a growing list of crorepati corporators.
Crorepati Winners Dominate BMC Polls
Several high-asset candidates have secured seats in India’s richest municipal body, signaling a strong presence of wealthy individuals in Mumbai’s politics. Key winners include:
Makarand Suresh Narvekar (BJP) – ₹124 crore
Harshita Ashwin Narvekar (BJP) – ₹63.6 crore
Meenal Sanjay Turde (Shiv Sena, Shinde faction) – ₹56 crore
Tulip Brian Miranda (Congress) – ₹51 crore
Anita Nandkumar Vaity (BJP) – ₹29 crore
Yashodhar Phanse (Shiv Sena, UBT) – ₹25.9 crore
Bhaskar Rama Shetty (Shiv Sena) – ₹25.4 crore
This trend underlines how financial clout is playing a pivotal role in Mumbai’s civic elections.
Political Upset: Thackeray Family Loses Grip on BMC
After nearly three decades, the Thackeray family has lost control of Mumbai’s civic body. The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance, also called Mahayuti, has taken charge of the 227-member BMC.
BJP – 89 seats
Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 29 seats
Total Mahayuti – 118 seats (majority mark: 114)
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray combine won 71 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, while MNS won 6 seats, retaining pockets of support but failing to dominate urban areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai.
Vote Share Highlights
According to reports:
BJP – 21.6% vote share
Shiv Sena (UBT) – 13.2%
Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 5%
Congress – 4.4%
Overall, BJP candidates accounted for 45.22% of votes among all winners, making the party the largest in the municipal corporation.
Statewide Implications of Municipal Elections
Beyond Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance performed strongly across Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations:
BJP – 1,425 out of 2,869 wards
Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 399 wards
Congress – 324 wards
NCP (Ajit Pawar) – 167 wards
Shiv Sena (UBT) – 165 wards
In Pune, the BJP won 123 seats, while the united NCP factions secured 24 seats, signaling continued dominance of the BJP in urban centers.
CM Fadnavis Hails Development Agenda
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the victory to the BJP’s focus on honesty and development. “BJP offered a developmental agenda. We put it before the people, and they responded positively,” he said.
Wealth and Political Power in Mumbai
The 2026 BMC elections highlight a clear intersection of wealth and political influence, with crorepati candidates playing a dominant role.
The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance’s control marks a new era in Mumbai civic politics, ending nearly 30 years of Thackeray family dominance and shaping the future of India’s richest municipal corporation.
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.