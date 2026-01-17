BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

The Mumbai civic poll results 2026 reveal a dramatic political shift, with wealthy candidates dominating the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BJP’s Makarand Suresh Narvekar emerged as the richest winner, declaring assets worth over ₹124 crore, leading a growing list of crorepati corporators.

Crorepati Winners Dominate BMC Polls

Several high-asset candidates have secured seats in India’s richest municipal body, signaling a strong presence of wealthy individuals in Mumbai’s politics. Key winners include:

Makarand Suresh Narvekar (BJP) – ₹124 crore

Harshita Ashwin Narvekar (BJP) – ₹63.6 crore

Meenal Sanjay Turde (Shiv Sena, Shinde faction) – ₹56 crore

Tulip Brian Miranda (Congress) – ₹51 crore

Anita Nandkumar Vaity (BJP) – ₹29 crore

Yashodhar Phanse (Shiv Sena, UBT) – ₹25.9 crore

Bhaskar Rama Shetty (Shiv Sena) – ₹25.4 crore

This trend underlines how financial clout is playing a pivotal role in Mumbai’s civic elections.

Political Upset: Thackeray Family Loses Grip on BMC

After nearly three decades, the Thackeray family has lost control of Mumbai’s civic body. The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance, also called Mahayuti, has taken charge of the 227-member BMC.

BJP – 89 seats

Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 29 seats

Total Mahayuti – 118 seats (majority mark: 114)

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray combine won 71 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, while MNS won 6 seats, retaining pockets of support but failing to dominate urban areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Vote Share Highlights

According to reports:

BJP – 21.6% vote share

Shiv Sena (UBT) – 13.2%

Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 5%

Congress – 4.4%

Overall, BJP candidates accounted for 45.22% of votes among all winners, making the party the largest in the municipal corporation.

Statewide Implications of Municipal Elections

Beyond Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance performed strongly across Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations:

BJP – 1,425 out of 2,869 wards

Shiv Sena (Shinde) – 399 wards

Congress – 324 wards

NCP (Ajit Pawar) – 167 wards

Shiv Sena (UBT) – 165 wards

In Pune, the BJP won 123 seats, while the united NCP factions secured 24 seats, signaling continued dominance of the BJP in urban centers.

CM Fadnavis Hails Development Agenda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributed the victory to the BJP’s focus on honesty and development. “BJP offered a developmental agenda. We put it before the people, and they responded positively,” he said.

Wealth and Political Power in Mumbai

The 2026 BMC elections highlight a clear intersection of wealth and political influence, with crorepati candidates playing a dominant role.

The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance’s control marks a new era in Mumbai civic politics, ending nearly 30 years of Thackeray family dominance and shaping the future of India’s richest municipal corporation.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’