Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of public debate. She has spoken out on two separate issues, one related to her film Emergency and another linked to her long-running political dispute with Uddhav Thackeray.

In a recent interview, Kangana responded to music composer AR Rahman’s comments on her film Emergency. She said Rahman had refused to meet her and had labelled the film “propaganda.” Expressing her disappointment, Kangana said, “I have never met anyone so prejudiced and hateful.” She further claimed Rahman told her, “You are blinded by your hate,” a remark she strongly disagreed with. Kangana maintained that Emergency was a sincere attempt to present a chapter of Indian history and said differing political views should not lead to personal hostility.

Kangana Ranaut launches an attack on AR Rahman and Uddhav Thackeray (Image: X/ KanganaTeam)

AR Rahman in an interview with BBC Asian Network had said that, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery. I had asked the director. ‘Why did he need me for this film? But he said that we need only you for this. It is an enjoyable film, but definitely people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is, and what manipulation is.”

Kangana’s feud with Thackeray

Around the same time, Kangana also reacted to the outcome of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a major setback. Taking to social media, she congratulated the BJP and linked the election result to her own past confrontation with the Sena.

Referring to the demolition of her Mumbai office in 2020, Kangana said, “And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them.” She described the BMC result as “a big win for all of us” and added, “I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan.”

The demolition of Kangana’s office by the BMC had earlier sparked a major political row. The Bombay High Court later termed the action “actuated by malafide,” a ruling that Kangana has repeatedly cited while speaking about the episode.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch