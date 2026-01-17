LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland Clemency ind vs nz t20 indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor Delhi cold wave Gas pipeline explosion Minnesota Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy Donald Trump Greenland
LIVE TV
Home > India > BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

After the 2026 BMC elections, BJP secures Mumbai Mayor’s post for the first time in decades. Shinde-led Sena holds key leverage, sparking political intrigue, power struggles, and a shift in civic control.

BMC Mayoral Showdown
BMC Mayoral Showdown

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 08:18:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

BJP’s Historic Rise Redraws Mumbai’s Civic Power Map

You Might Be Interested In

After the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which were high-stakes and filled with suspense, Mumbai has entered a new political phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged to the forefront and is set to dominate the mayoralty for the first time in decades. The election results, announced on January 16, 2026, handed a decisive majority to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

The verdict marks a significant power shift in India’s financial capital. In a civic arena long dominated by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the outcome signals a dramatic change in the balance of power. The Mayor’s post, long symbolic of authority in Mumbai, now rests with the BJP, reinforcing its ability not only to claim but also to sustain urban dominance.

You Might Be Interested In

This is more than a numerical victory; it is a symbolic triumph highlighting the BJP’s expanding influence in Mumbai’s civic politics. The saffron party’s ascent to the helm of Asia’s wealthiest municipal corporation represents a powerful reconfiguration of the city’s political landscape.

Who Will Wear Mumbai’s Mightiest Civic Crown?

The Mahayuti alliance really took the wind out of the opposition’s sails by winning the 2026 BMC elections with a whopping 118 seats, making the required 114 look insignificant. The BJP led the charge with a powerful 89 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena contributed 29 seats to the alliance total, numbers that left little doubt and even less room for rivals to recover.

When Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the Mumbai Mayor would be “100 per cent from BJP,” speculation over power-sharing was instantly extinguished. The political landscape dramatically shifted. For the first time in nearly 30 years, the BJP will appoint its own Mayor, ending the Thackeray family’s long-standing dominance over Asia’s wealthiest municipal corporation.

Adding to the intrigue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted that the new Mayor will be “Hindu and Marathi,” sparking curiosity over who will ultimately wear Mumbai’s mightiest civic crown.

Shinde Holds The Cards: Power, Politics, And Betrayal In Mumbai’s BMC

Even though the BJP is firmly in control of the Mayor’s chair, it still needs the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s 29 critical seats to maintain a complete grip on Mumbai’s civic crown. This reality gives Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exceptional leverage, making him the kingmaker behind the scenes. Insiders point out that the real maneuvering will unfold over key positions such as the Standing Committee chairperson, who controls the BMC’s vast financial resources.

In public, however, Shinde projects modesty, declaring his goal is “making a difference in the lives of Mumbaikars” rather than chasing titles or lavish perks. But the opposition hasn’t let the story rest. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has accused Shinde of orchestrating the BJP’s victory through what they call a “betrayal” of the original party.

On Mumbai’s high-stakes civic chessboard, power isn’t just in numbers, it’s in who knows how to wield them. The city is watching, and the coming weeks promise drama, deals, and perhaps a touch of revenge.

(With Inputs)
Also ReadWhy The Pawars’ Tactical Reunion Failed In Pune Civic Polls | Setback For NCP Unity Explained
First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BJP Mumbai MayorBMC power struggleBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporationcivic body electionsDevendra FadnavisEknath Shinde influencehome-hero-pos-1Maharashtra PoliticsMumbai BMC elections 2026Mumbai civic politicsMumbai election resultsMumbai governanceMumbai Mayor newsMumbai political powerShinde SenaThackeray family

RELATED News

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Why The Pawars’ Tactical Reunion Failed In Pune Civic Polls | Setback For NCP Unity Explained

‘BJP And Mahayuti Are Going To Form 25 Mayors,’ Reveals Devendra Fadnavis After Sweeping Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

‘NDA’s Track Record Struck A Chord,’ Says PM Narendra Modi As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Body Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Reign Ends After 28 Years

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

LATEST NEWS

From Reality Stars to Politicians: Trump’s Clemency Spree Sees 21 Pardoned, 9 Freed Immediately

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Makes T20I Comeback, Ravi Bishnoi Also Named – Check Updated Team India Playing XI

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Massive Gas Pipeline Explosion Reported Near Willow River In Minnesota; Multiple Homes Evacuated | Watch Video

Muslim Youth Apologises After Video Of Rinsing Mouth In Golden Temple’s Amrit Sarovar Goes VIRAL

Arunachal Pradesh Tragedy: Two Kerala Tourists Drown In Tawang District’s Sela Lake As Ice Surface Collapses; One Body Recovered

Javed Akhtar Turns 81, Says ‘Main Ek Badi Regular Life Guzarta Hun, Jo Jee Chahta Woh Khaleta Hun’

‘Greatly Respect The Fact’: Donald Trump Thanks Iran After Reported Cancellation Of Protester Executions

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms
BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms
BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms
BMC Mayoral Showdown: Who Takes The Throne of Mumbai’s Civic Body, BJP or Shinde Sena? Tussle Looms

QUICK LINKS