Home > India > Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport: KLM Amsterdam Flight Lands Safely Amid Security Scare

A KLM flight from Amsterdam to Hyderabad received a bomb threat on December 8, 2025; safety protocols were followed, and the flight landed safely, following similar earlier threats on international flights.

CREDITS- ANI
CREDITS- ANI

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 22, 2025 12:37:35 IST

An Amsterdam-Hyderabad KLM Airlines Flight received a bomb threat email on Monday at Hyderabad airport around 12 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated, and the flight landed safely at 1 pm.

According to sources, Hyderabad’s Airport experienced a security scare when a bomb threat email targeting a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam was received around midnight.

Authorities swiftly implemented the standard safety protocols in place, leading to the flight’s safe landing at 1 AM, with all passengers and crew secure.

The KLM flight from Amsterdam touched down safely, and standard procedure was followed for the passengers to ensure safety. Earlier on December 6, two international flights received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad Airport. It was received on the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing. According to the Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received email threats. The BA 277 landed safely early morning, but the other flight to Hyderabad returned to the departure airport.

“On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated,” said Hyderabad Airport GMR. “On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned to the departure airport,” Hyderabad Airport GMR added.

A similar incident took place on December 5 when an email threat for Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad had arrived at 7:30 AM. The flight continued its journey with heightened monitoring. As it touched down safely at 8:30 AM, the atmosphere changed instantly.

Security teams directed the aircraft to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deboarded, following standard operating procedures. 

 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amsterdam FlightAviation Securitybomb threatbritish airwaysDecember 2025EmiratesFlight SafetyFlight Scarehyderabad airportinternational flightsKLM AirlinesKuwait Airwayspassenger safetysecurity-protocols

QUICK LINKS