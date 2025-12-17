Bomb Threat In Ahmedabad Schools: Three City Schools Get ‘We Will Take Revenge’ Message In Mail Triggering Panic

Authorities heighten security as three schools evacuate students; probe underway to trace email origin

On Wednesday, three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, triggering immediate police intervention to ensure public safety. According to the Joint Police Commissioner, police teams were swiftly deployed to the affected campuses.

As per official information, the threatening email sent to the schools read, “We will take revenge.” Due to the serious nature of the message, school authorities promptly alerted the police, leading to rapid action.

Joint Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, confirmed the response, stating, “Police teams are at the respective schools.” The schools that received the threat emails were Maharaja Agrasen School, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School.

According to sources, police officials suspect that elements linked to Khalistan may be behind the threatening emails, raising concerns over student safety and prompting heightened security measures.

Following the alerts, police personnel and dog squads began thorough inspections of the school premises. As a precaution, parents were informed and asked to collect their children. A notice shared by one of the schools stated:

“This is to inform you that due to some inconvenience, we have to vacate the Vidhyalaya premises. We request you to collect your child as soon as possible.”

Speaking to ANI, a parent said he reached the school within 10 minutes of receiving the message. When asked about the safety arrangements, he said they were satisfactory and added that school teachers personally called parents who had not checked their WhatsApp messages.

Earlier, on December 12, several schools in Amritsar, Punjab, also received bomb threats via email. However, ADCP-2 Sirivennela stated that the threats were later declared a hoax after anti-sabotage checks were conducted.

Delhi schools have also been targeted recently. On December 10, two schools received similar bomb threats. Additionally, Sanskriti School received an email explicitly referencing the Khalistan movement and a planned blast.

The email read:

“Aaj 12:05PM Bomb Blast Hove Ga? Jhoote Police Muqabale Khalistan Referendum Walian De In Punjab: Khalistan De Movement nu Delhi 2UN Tak Laye”

Following the threats, schools immediately issued notices requesting parents to pick up their children as a safety precaution. Police officials stated that the threats are being taken seriously and investigations are ongoing.

All Inputs From ANI.

