Brawl Over Biryani In Bihar: AIMIM’s Election Campaign Turns Chaotic As People Loot Free Food- WATCH VIDEO!

With the announcement of election dates of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the political parties are busy preparing, and their candidates are being finalised as they prepare to battle the electoral battle.

However, in somewhat a twist of its own, the pre-election gathering in the Bahadurganj constituency of Kishangarh had escalated into a biryani-filled brawl with members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIM) party candidate, Tausif Alam, scrambling over a biryani to the point of fighting.

Viral video: The Biryani crisis

Being a Fatiha Khani prayer session, the occasion was supposed to be held just before the nomination of Alam but thousands of people attended the event. But all was spicy when biryani, a meal that many people are fond of was given to the people. What was supposed to be a quiet dinner soon turned into a full-blown food fight and everyone was shoving and pushing against each other to get a plate.

This ensuing mess was filmed on video and has since gone viral on social media with people questioning whether this was a political campaign rally or whether this was a production of a food-based reality show.

📍Bihar: Chaos at AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam’s nomination event in Bahadurganj, Kishanganj. A HUGE crowd went out of control as people rushed to grab FREE biryani 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JOkUBryAWm — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 16, 2025

The viral video features an incredible crowd violently pushing and shoving to get the biryani and some even climbing atop each other to seize a plate. As though, there was no hotter thing to be compared to the biryani than the heated competition of it. Even some of the keen adherents were captured red handed pushing aside others all in the name of a mouthful of rice and meat. They should just have a voting booth of whoever could serve the most biryani and it would have been a no contest to Alam!

In spite of the fact that political rallies have an emphasis on speeches and managements, this event was a kind of a treat to make people remember that food, in particular, biryani, can be as powerful a political instrument as the speeches.

Did it breach the Model Code of Conduct?

The election laws prohibit any form of inducement to voters to campaigns like the use of food and other freebies. Considering the mayhem of the biryani distribution, political individuals are currently engaging in discussions whether this qualifies as an illegal inducement to vote.

A rapid defence, however, was given by Tausif Alam. He explained that it was a religious event, and biryani was presented as a Fatiha Khani ceremony. Alam argued that the people were not present there to obtain political favors but only to express their love to him. It was a non-violent meeting of my supporters, he said, attempting to put the matter right, but it is safe to say that the biryani riot may be remembered by more than a prayer.

AIMIM, that is challenging the elections as part of the Grand Democratic Alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alongside its own Janata Party (AJP) is targeting 35 seats and the bigger alliance is targeting 64 seats. It is yet to be seen whether or not the election will be one of political strategy or biryani based tactics. There is one thing that is definite, AIMIM has found a means of introducing food as well as politics into the discussion.

As the election phase heats up, the state of Bihar is evidently going to be full of drama, as the political arena as well as the lunch tables will be. Such a type of frenzy in Bahadurganj, the biryani, may soon be accompanied by a side of entertainment–spicy and chaotic as ever!–Bihar elections may in fact soon be served!

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Mumbai Man Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call, Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life