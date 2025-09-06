"Brazenly arrogant culture…": Oppn slams Ajit Pawar over phone call threatening IPS officer

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for threatening a woman IPS officer over a phone call, and called it the NDA’s “arrogant culture”.

Sharing an X post on Friday, Venugopal said that Pawar’s tone shows that the NDA members are “high on power”.

He wrote, “The arrogant tone in which Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar spoke to IPS Anjana Krishna, who was doing her duty of cracking down on illegal sand mining, shows the levels to which the members of the ruling NDA are high on their own power. This is a classic example of how the brazenly arrogant culture set at the top percolates down to others in the hierarchy.”

Slamming Pawar for providing a “justification” in the matter, Venugopal called it a “face-saving measure”.

“Instead of applauding an officer for cracking down on corrupt activities, Mr Pawar thought it fit to lambast her and obstruct her efforts. His belated justification is nothing more than a facing saving measure, and he has not even apologised for his rude and unbecoming conduct,” he wrote on X.

The phone call triggered a political row in Maharashtra, where the Opposition criticised Pawar for the “unethical act”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the Dy CM “head of thieves” and alleged that he protects the unlawful people in his party.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, “That was an unethical act. I believe Shinde (Dy CM Eknath Shinde) and Pawar have thieves, smugglers and rapists (in their parties). The same happened in Sunil Shelke’s case…and Ajit Pawar provides protection to such people. PM Modi had alleged a Rs 70,000 crore scam against him, then what is this? You (Ajit Pawar) are now suppressing an IPS officer; where is your discipline now?”

“This is like robbing the government. Ajit Pawar has no right to be in the government. He had asked the IPS officer to do an illegal task. You are the head of the thieves,” Raut added.

Further, Raut appealed to the Union Home Ministry to extend protection to the IPS officer.

He said, “The woman officer replied that she would not engage in any illegal activity. Consequently, Ajit Pawar warned not to mess with him. This is what Ajit Pawar said… This clearly reflects the state of Maharashtra. I appeal to the Home Minister of this country to give protection to a young IPS officer.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey asked the Centre and CM Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Pawar.

Anand Dubey told ANI, “Ajit Pawar is speaking to a female IPS officer, Anjali Krishna, in language that is absolutely indecent. It is the responsibility of an IPS officer to stop illegal mining, which she was doing. This is such unfortunate behaviour. You (Ajit Pawar) are the Deputy Chief Minister to promote people’s welfare, to stop illegal mining, to curb corruption; you are not on this post to threaten a female officer. We would like to ask Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis what action you will take against Ajit Pawar.”

“Does such behaviour befit Maharashtra’s culture? An honest female IPS officer who is taking action against goons in Maharashtra–you should encourage her, help her –but instead, you are threatening her? This will not set a good example for the youth of Maharashtra,” he added.

However, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale defended Pawar, saying that he had admitted his mistake.

Athawale said, “I think Ajit Pawar is a very strong leader and a good administrator. He later talked about what happened. He did that mistakenly because he did not know she was an officer. He also admitted that what he did was not right. So this is not a matter of dispute.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare said that Ajit Pawar never talks arrogantly.

“Dada never talks arrogantly. It is his natural tone. The allegations being levelled are baseless. He is requesting the officer that this needs to be done…Ajit Dada in Maharashtra is known as a man of commitment; he addresses the grievances on an urgent basis,” Tatkare told ANI.

Earlier, in a post on X, Pawar said his intention was never to interfere with police work but to ensure that the situation in Solapur “remained calm and did not escalate further.”

“My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all,” he wrote.

Pawar also assured strict action against illegal sand mining, adding, “I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law.”

The row began after a viral video surfaced from Kurdu village in Madha tehsil of Solapur, where IPS officer Anjana Krishna had gone on August 21 to investigate complaints of illegal soil excavation for road construction. (ANI)

