Home > India > Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Three terrorists suspected to be behind the Pahalgam attack have been eliminated by the Indian Army during an anti-terror operation under the codename Operation Mahadev.

3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 28, 2025 15:30:54 IST

Three terrorists suspected to be behind the Pahalgam attack have been eliminated by the Indian Army during an anti-terror operation under the codename Operation Mahadev, sources said. 

The operation was launched by the Chinar Corps in the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a post on ‘X’, the Chinar Corps – Indian Army said, “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues.”

It further said that a contact was established with the terrorists in General Area Lidwas, and in less than an hour, drone footage showed three bodies, confirming that three terrorists were neutralised.

For two days, the anti-terror operation has been carried out following the interception of suspicious communication from deep inside the Dachigam forests.

Sources said that the terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group that had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. In response to the terrorist attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, killing over 100 terrorists.

ALSO READ: Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Dachigam Forest Encounter Near Srinagar

Tags: operation sindoorpahalgam terror attack

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties
Discussion On Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Will Defend Government; Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda To Counter In Parliament
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal

LATEST NEWS

WWE Star Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury, Shares Positive Outlook
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Molly Gordon Ended Up Spilling The Bear Spoilers To Logan Lerman, Admits, ‘I Can’t Keep A Secret’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ben Stokes For Unsportsmanlike Behavior, Dubs Him ‘Spoiled Kid’
Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert
Ameesha Patel’s Stunning ‘Humraaz’ Throwback Sparks Fan Frenzy, Ignites Sequel Demands And Nostalgia Across Social Media Platforms
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?