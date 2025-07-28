Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

Three terrorists suspected to be behind the Pahalgam attack have been eliminated by the Indian Army during an anti-terror operation under the codename Operation Mahadev, sources said.

The operation was launched by the Chinar Corps in the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on ‘X’, the Chinar Corps – Indian Army said, “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues.”

It further said that a contact was established with the terrorists in General Area Lidwas, and in less than an hour, drone footage showed three bodies, confirming that three terrorists were neutralised.

For two days, the anti-terror operation has been carried out following the interception of suspicious communication from deep inside the Dachigam forests.

Sources said that the terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group that had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. In response to the terrorist attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, killing over 100 terrorists.

