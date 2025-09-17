Breaking: Maoists Announce Unconditional Ceasefire And Giving Up Arms: CPI (Maoist) Spokesperson Abhay
According to a statement issued from Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoists Spokesperson Abhay, maoists have announced unconditional ceasefire and given up arms.

Communist Party of India (Maoist) logo (Photo Credit- Wikipedia)
Communist Party of India (Maoist) logo (Photo Credit- Wikipedia)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 17, 2025 01:20:03 IST

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, maoists have announced unconditional ceasefire and giving up arms according to a press note issued from Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist’s Spokesperson Abhay. On an earlier occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced March 2026 as deadline for security forces to totally finish the Maoists from India. 



However, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, “The authenticity of this release is being verified and its contents are under careful examination” according to a News 18 report by Arunima. 

Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

This development of the ceasefire by the CPI (Maoist)’s spokesperson Abhay has come after three Maoists, including one carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head, were killed in a gunfight. The security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district killed them on Monday (September 15, 2025) morning.  A senior officer said that the encounter broke out in the Pantitri forest under the Gorhar police station limits around 6 am between the squad of Sahadev Soren of the banned CPI (Maoist) and security forces. The senior officer further said, “The bodies of Sahadev Soren, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, and two other Maoists have been recovered during the search operation,” as reported in PTI. 

Death of Modem Balakrishna killed in an encounter

Apart from the above mentioned incident, Modem Balakrishna, central committee member of CPI (Maoist) was also killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (September 11, 2025). Balakrishna was also known as Manoj. He was one of the top maoist commanders and wanted for many deadly attacks. 

Also read: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma hails anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur, calls it “excellent”

Tags: CPI Maoist

