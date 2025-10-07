LIVE TV
Home > India > BRO Begins Snow Clearance Operation At Zojila Pass After Fresh Snowfall

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced snow clearance operations at the strategic Zojila Pass following a fresh spell of snowfall that blanketed the area late Monday night. Residents and local business owners are hopeful that timely clearance will ensure...

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 7, 2025 19:22:02 IST

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced snow clearance operations at the strategic Zojila Pass following a fresh spell of snowfall that blanketed the area late Monday night. The snowfall, signaling the early arrival of winter in the region, caused temporary disruptions to vehicular movement along the vital Srinagar–Leh highway.

Officials confirmed that teams from Project Beacon of the BRO began snow removal work early Tuesday morning in a bid to restore traffic flow along the highway, which connects the Kashmir Valley with the Union Territory of Ladakh. The operation is being carried out under challenging conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and low visibility, as the pass sits at an elevation of over 11,500 feet.

“The snow clearance work was initiated immediately after weather conditions showed slight improvement. Our teams are working with heavy machinery and full effort to restore the connectivity as quickly as possible,” a BRO official said.

Zojila Pass is notorious for its extreme weather and early snowfalls, which often lead to transportation delays and affect the movement of essential supplies to the remote Ladakh region. The pass is not only crucial for civilian movement but also holds strategic significance for defence logistics.

Authorities have urged travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys along the route until the snow clearance operation is completed and the road is officially declared safe. Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall has led to a significant drop in temperatures in Sonamarg and surrounding areas, marking the onset of the cold season.

Residents and local business owners are hopeful that timely clearance will ensure continued connectivity for both locals and tourists in the coming weeks.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 7:21 PM IST
