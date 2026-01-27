LIVE TV
Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the traditional halwa ceremony on January 27, marking the final phase of preparations for Union Budget 2026–27.

Union Budget 2026: Traditional Halwa Ceremony (Image: X)
Union Budget 2026: Traditional Halwa Ceremony (Image: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 27, 2026 20:47:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

On Tuesday, January 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the traditional halwa ceremony, a sweet moment that signals the home stretch for the Union Budget 2026–27. 

Nirmala Sitharaman takes part in traditional halwa ceremony

The Budget hits the Lok Sabha on February 1, but before that, this ceremony held inside North Block in New Delhi kicks off what everyone in the ministry knows as the “lock-in.”

From here on out, the officials and staff drafting and printing the Budget aren’t leaving the building. No phones, no leaks, just round-the-clock focus until Budget Day.

The halwa ceremony itself is a quirky but cherished part of India’s budget ritual. On the surface, it’s about sharing a dessert—but it means a lot more. It’s a way to sweeten the grind after months of late nights and endless spreadsheets.

When the Finance Minister hands out halwa to everyone involved, it’s her way of saying, “I see your hard work, and I appreciate it.”

Why a bowl of halwa signals the start of a Budget

But there’s another side to it. Once the final spoonfuls are served, everyone working on the Budget is physically cut off from the outside world.

They work and even sleep in North Block, keeping every detail under wraps until everything is officially announced. In a world where most files live on encrypted servers and digital workflows rule, this old-school seclusion seems almost extreme. Still, it’s a big deal protecting the secrecy and integrity of the Budget is non-negotiable.

This ritual has stuck around for decades, way back to the early days after independence. Governments have come and gone, Budget formats have changed, but the halwa ceremony never budges. It’s a small thing that ties the present to the past, a reminder of how some traditions outlast every policy shift.

What happens during the lock-in period?

Finance Ministry officials and their teams basically give up their phones, stop talking to anyone outside, and deal with all sorts of extra security.

The idea is simple: keep every bit of Budget info under wraps until it’s time to reveal it. They can’t leave the ministry building either they’re inside North Block, and they stay there until the Budget finally gets presented in Parliament.

It gets even tougher. To keep things airtight, officials have to cut off contact with their families and anyone else on the outside. No texts, no calls, nothing.

Looking ahead to the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce it on Sunday, February 1. This will be the Narendra Modi government’s second full-year Budget in their third term.

It’s also a nod to teamwork. Sure, the Finance Minister gets the spotlight, but the Budget is a monster project. Economists, tax experts, statisticians, printers, support staff, the list goes on.

The halwa ceremony is for all of them, a rare pause to acknowledge that this isn’t a solo act.

This year, the stakes feel even higher. The government is about to present a Budget in the middle of global economic uncertainty and big expectations at home growth, jobs, infrastructure, the works.

Now that the lock-in has started, all eyes are on February 1, when the government will roll out its plans for the coming year.

The halwa ceremony isn’t just about dessert or nostalgia. It’s a bridge linking tradition with modern-day governance, and reminding everyone in North Block why secrecy and discipline still matter.

In the end, it’s a small moment that marks the start of one of India’s biggest annual undertakings.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 8:47 PM IST
Tags: Budget 2026halwa ceremonyNirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

