‘Capable Of Misuse, Vague’: New UGC ‘Anti-Discrimination’ Rules Stayed By SC Amid Student Protests, Notice Issued To Centre

UGC Regulations: The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 29, stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which earlier led to an uproar around the country. The new UGC regulations, notified on January 23, were challenged by various petitioners as being arbitrary, exclusionary, discriminatory, and in violation of the Constitution as well as the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Supreme Court stays new UGC rules

The apex court on Thursday, said that for now, the 2012 UGC regulations will continue to apply. The Court underscored that there is complete vagueness in Regulation 3(C) (which defines caste-based discrimination), and it can be misused. “The language needs to be re-modified,” the Court stated.

The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) categories.

Students in the general category have widely criticized the UGC’s January 13 announcement of new laws that update its 2012 regulations on the same topic, claiming that the framework may result in discrimination against them.

Why are students protesting for new UGC regulations?

Earlier on Wednesday, January 28, students, mostly belonging to the general category, raised a protest at Delhi University’s North Campus against the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) equity rules, demanding their immediate withdrawal.

Students who were protesting claimed that the rules promote discrimination on campuses instead of equality. They highlighted that there was no binding provision for the representation of general category students.

However, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, January 27, sought to allay concerns over the new UGC regulations, assuring that the law would not be misused and that there would be no discrimination in its implementation. Pradhan further stated, “I assure everyone there will be no discrimination, and no one can misuse the law.”

On Tuesday, January 27, students in Lucknow staged a protest in front of Lucknow University, raising slogans against the UGC policies.

Shyam Sundar Tripathi, the BJP Kisan Morcha’s vice president from the Salon seat in Rae Bareli, had already resigned from his position due to his displeasure with the new UGC regulations. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripathi declared his resignation.

“Due to the black law, like the reservation bill, brought against the children of the upper caste, I am resigning from my post. This law is extremely dangerous for society and also divisive. I am completely dissatisfied with the bill. There is great resentment. I do not support this reservation bill. Supporting such an unethical bill is completely against my self-respect and ideology,” read the letter written in Hindi.

Read more: Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary