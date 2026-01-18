LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > India > CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after air quality levels deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, officials said. The decision comes just a day after Stage 3 measures were implemented, reflecting a rapid decline in air quality conditions across the region.

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ (Pic Credits: X)
CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 18, 2026 01:30:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after air quality levels deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, officials said.

You Might Be Interested In

The decision comes just a day after Stage 3 measures were implemented, reflecting a rapid decline in air quality conditions across the region.

AQI Crosses 428 Amid Unfavourable Weather Conditions

According to CAQM officials, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a sharp upward trend on Saturday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, including a western disturbance and poor dispersion of pollutants.

You Might Be Interested In

“The AQI was recorded at 400 at 4 pm and climbed to 428 by 8 pm,” a senior CAQM official said, adding that weather conditions were likely to worsen pollution levels further.

Taking note of the rising trend, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to activate all actions under Stage 4, which is applicable when air quality reaches the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ category, as a proactive preventive step across the entire NCR.

What’s Allowed Under Stage 4 GRAP

Strict enforcement of PUCC norms will now be in place across Delhi. All petrol, diesel, and CNG outlets in the National Capital Territory will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Authorities will verify PUCC compliance using physical certificates, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and official databases such as VAHAN. Vehicles found refuelling without valid documentation will face penalties.

Exemptions have been granted to emergency vehicles on sovereign duty, including ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles, as well as vehicles transporting essential commodities or providing essential services, as notified by competent authorities.

What’s Restricted During GRAP Stage 4

Under Stage 4 curbs, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms will be barred from entering or operating within the city. However, CNG- and electric vehicles, public transport, and vehicles engaged in essential services will be exempted.

Additionally, vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, stone, bricks, cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, or debris will not be allowed to enter Delhi while the curbs remain in force. Any violation will attract strict penalties or seizure under existing regulations.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here’s What The Airline Said

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 1:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CAQMCommission for Air Quality Managementdelhi-ncrGRAP-IVGRAP-IV In Delhi NCRSevere Air Quality In Delhi

RELATED News

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

LATEST NEWS

Indian Tourists Chant ‘Jai Shiv Sena’ On Paris Streets, Video Sparks Backlash | WATCH

Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

Donald Trump Announces 10% Tariff On These Eight European Countries For Opposing The US Control Of Greenland

‘Several Thousand People Killed’: Iran’s Leader Ali Khamenei Admits Death Toll In Recent Protests

Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

‘Is That A Joke?’ Elon Musk Hints At Buying Ryanair, Calls CEO An ‘Utter Idiot’ Amid Starlink Wi-Fi Row

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned
CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned
CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned
CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

QUICK LINKS