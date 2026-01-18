CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday enforced Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR after air quality levels deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, officials said.

The decision comes just a day after Stage 3 measures were implemented, reflecting a rapid decline in air quality conditions across the region.

AQI Crosses 428 Amid Unfavourable Weather Conditions

According to CAQM officials, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a sharp upward trend on Saturday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, including a western disturbance and poor dispersion of pollutants.

“The AQI was recorded at 400 at 4 pm and climbed to 428 by 8 pm,” a senior CAQM official said, adding that weather conditions were likely to worsen pollution levels further.

Taking note of the rising trend, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decided to activate all actions under Stage 4, which is applicable when air quality reaches the ‘severe’ to ‘severe plus’ category, as a proactive preventive step across the entire NCR.

What’s Allowed Under Stage 4 GRAP

Strict enforcement of PUCC norms will now be in place across Delhi. All petrol, diesel, and CNG outlets in the National Capital Territory will supply fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Authorities will verify PUCC compliance using physical certificates, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, and official databases such as VAHAN. Vehicles found refuelling without valid documentation will face penalties.

Exemptions have been granted to emergency vehicles on sovereign duty, including ambulances, fire tenders, and police vehicles, as well as vehicles transporting essential commodities or providing essential services, as notified by competent authorities.

What’s Restricted During GRAP Stage 4

Under Stage 4 curbs, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms will be barred from entering or operating within the city. However, CNG- and electric vehicles, public transport, and vehicles engaged in essential services will be exempted.

Additionally, vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, stone, bricks, cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, or debris will not be allowed to enter Delhi while the curbs remain in force. Any violation will attract strict penalties or seizure under existing regulations.

