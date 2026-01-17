LIVE TV
IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here's What The Airline Said

IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here’s What The Airline Said

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo following widespread flight disruptions in early December. The penalty was announced on Saturday, January 17, after a detailed probe into the airline’s operational failures.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 22:47:24 IST

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo following widespread flight disruptions in early December. The penalty was announced on Saturday, January 17, after a detailed probe into the airline’s operational failures.

The disruptions, which occurred between December 3 and 5, led to thousands of cancellations and delays, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country.

Over 2,500 Flights Cancelled During Peak Disruption

According to DGCA data, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and reported 1,852 delayed services during the three-day period. The scale of disruption prompted the regulator to set up a four-member committee to examine the causes behind the operational collapse.

The committee’s findings formed the basis for the financial penalty imposed on the airline.

IndiGo Responds, Assures Corrective Measures

In a statement issued by the Chairman and Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, IndiGo said it has received the DGCA’s order and will act on it responsibly.

“The Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognizance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures,” the statement said.

The airline added that it has already begun an internal review to strengthen its systems and processes.

“An in-depth review of the robustness and resilience of internal processes has been underway since the disruption to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events,” the statement noted, pointing to IndiGo’s 19-plus years of operations.

What The Regulator Found

The DGCA probe committee cited over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, and weak system software support as key reasons behind the disruption.

The report also flagged shortcomings in management structure and operational control, stating that IndiGo failed to adequately plan for contingencies or maintain sufficient operational buffers.

“The airline’s management failed to effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, resulting in widespread delays and large-scale cancellations,” the report said.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS