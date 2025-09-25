Car Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Disrupts Traffic In Mumbai

A car fire inside the southbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Thursday morning created widespread disruption for commuters. The incident forced the authorities to close a section of the road and divert traffic leading to heavy congestion in central parts of the city.

According to the officials, this fire broke out when a car was passing through the tunnel on the southbound stretch.

Within minutes smoke filled the area creating panic among motorists and forcing vehicles behind to halt. Police immediately stopped traffic in both directions as a precautionary measure to avoid further risk. The fire brigade and emergency response teams quickly reached the site and managed to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

The closure of the tunnel had a ripple effect on traffic in nearby areas. Long traffic jams developed at Haji Ali and Worli and adjoining routes as diversions were put in place. Vehicles were redirected through the Haji Ali junction and the Worli Connector but the sudden diversion during peak hours added to congestion across central Mumbai. Commuters experienced extended delays as traffic moved at a slow pace.

Managing an incident inside a tunnel proved challenging because of restricted space and limited ventilation. Movement on both sides came to a standstill and it took considerable effort to control the situation. Teams of police officers were stationed at diversion points to assist drivers while fire officials ensured that the tunnel was cleared of smoke before reopening.

The disruption left many daily travellers stuck for long durations. Office goers, buses and delivery vehicles were caught in the congestion. While smaller lanes near Haji Ali and Worli saw a sudden increase in traffic as motorists tried to avoid the closed section.

The stranded car was later removed from the tunnel and safety checks were carried out to restore smooth traffic flow.

The incident drew attention to the need for strict safety mechanisms and emergency readiness on large scale road projects like the Coastal Road. Authorities are expected to conduct a review of protocols to strengthen preventive measures and reduce the impact of such events in the future.

The Coastal Road is an important project aimed at cutting travel time between south Mumbai and the western suburbs.

However, Thursday’s car fire showed that even one incident can throw the entire city’s traffic out of gear highlighting the need for strong safety systems and better preparedness on such busy routes.

