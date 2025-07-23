Home > India > ‘Cash-At-Home’ Twist: CJI Steps Aside From Justice Varma’s Plea, Bench To Be Formed

CJI BR Gavai agreed to form a new Bench to hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea challenging his indictment in the ‘cash-at-home’ scandal. The CJI recused himself citing prior involvement. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasized the constitutional significance of the case.

Published: July 23, 2025 16:57:00 IST

In a significant development on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai agreed to constitute a Bench to hear Justice Yashwant Varma’s plea challenging his indictment in the infamous ‘cash-at-home’ scandal case.

However, the CJI recused himself from the matter, stating, ‘I was part of the process and conversations. I will not be part of that Bench.’

Appearing for Justice Yashwant Varma, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before CJI.

Sibal emphasised that the case involves serious constitutional questions.

Along with Sibal, Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Sanjay Hegde also present in the courtroom when the matter was mentioned.

Justice Varma has challenged the findings of the Supreme Court’s in-house panel that found him guilty in the case.

Although the CJI agreed to list the matter, he did not specify a date for the hearing. The matter now awaits the formation of a fresh Bench to decide on the constitutional and procedural aspects raised by Justice Varma in his challenge.

