Home > India > CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held three accused after busting a major international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Pune and Mumbai. A total of 27 mobile phones and 17 laptops have been seized from their possession.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 26, 2025 08:11:59 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) held three accused after busting a major international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Pune and Mumbai. A total of 27 mobile phones and 17 laptops have been seized from their possession.

A case registered by the CBI on July 24

CBI registered a case on July 24 against unknown public servants of Banks and four private persons for running an illegal Call Centre operating since January 2025 with the motive of a well-organised criminal conspiracy. The group has been impersonating officials from agencies such as the U.S. 

After the registration,  searches at 7 places of the accused or the persons associated with them, including the illegal Call Centre run by the accused persons at Pune, were conducted by CBI on July 24 and 25.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and even the Indian High Commission, to defraud unsuspecting U.S. citizens, the agency said, under the threat of legal action.

The victims were coerced into paying amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000 through gift cards or Bitcoin transfers. Spoofed VoIP-based calls were being made from a covertly operated illegal Call Centre situated at Pune. 

It has been revealed that the illegally earned proceeds, estimated to be ₹ 3-4 crores monthly, are being laundered via mule accounts, cryptocurrency, and hawala routes. It was also revealed that these operations are supported by certain unknown public and private sector bank officials, who facilitate the opening and operation of fake accounts using forged KYC documents, violating established RBI and institutional guidelines, ANI reported.

According to ANI report, the call centre workers are paid in cash routed via hawala channels from both the U.S. and domestic locations, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. These workers are housed in multiple residential flats across Pune. The scam’s operation includes the illegal acquisition of contact leads through vendors on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal. Victims are contacted via toll-free numbers generated and disseminated by these vendors, eventually connecting them to the fraudulent call centre, said the CBI. 

ALSO READ:  CBI Brings Back 2002 Fraud Accused Monika Kapoor From USA After 20-Year Hunt

Tags: CBIcyber fraud

RELATED News

Weather Update For July 26, 2025: Significant Weather Shift In Delhi, Mumbai To Expect Heavy Rains
Today’s Horoscope for Every Sign – A Soul Check-In-July 26, 2025
Why Chirag Paswan Is A Youth Icon In Bihar: Six Reasons
Do You Know How Jagdeep Dhankhar Helped Salman Khan In The Blackbuck Poaching Case?
Maldives President Muizzu Hails PM Modi’s Milestone as India Signs Cooperation Deal

LATEST NEWS

Do You Know THIS Movie On Kargil War Is The longest Movie In The World
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 26: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three
When WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Embroiled In Cheating Scandal With Daughter Brooke’s Friend
‘Not Falling For This Con Job’: Donald Trump Calls Epstein File Scrutiny A ‘Democrat Scam’
Just 7,000 Steps A Day Could Help You Achieve Big Health Gains, Study Says
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Third Asian Pacer To Take 50 Test Wickets In England
Ghislaine Maxwell Granted Proffer Immunity, Questioned For Two Days In Epstein Case
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar’s Endorsement Income Revealed: Ravi Shastri Shares Eye-Watering Figures
Can Crispy Tandoori Roti Or Bread Cause Cancer? Here’s What You Need To Know
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three
CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?