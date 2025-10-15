LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam Diwali 2025 Afghanistan news Israel eliminated from World Cup qualifiers China news Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > India > Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

World Students’ Day 2025 celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, honoring him as a visionary scientist and a caring guide for youth. The occasion is intended to encourage students from all across the globe to dream big and remain inquisitive while inspiring them, through education and persistence, to strive for excellence.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 15, 2025 10:03:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

October 15, 2025 is a noteworthy occasion, World Students’ Day, which is celebrated every year, on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He was once, known as, the “Missile Man of India,” and has for many decades inspired students in India and around the world with his journey from very humble beginnings in Rameswaram, to becoming a very prominent scientist and even President of India. 

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Dr. Kalam was born 1931, to a boat owner father and a housewife mother, which gave him a rather humble childhood, selling newspapers as a young boy, while he developed a great fascination for aero dynamics, rockets and space. Despite some difficulties, he studied engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology and played center stage for some of India’s most prominent space and defense programs. Not only did he address students often, he understood how to speak the language of students with big dreams. 

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes 

On this World Students’ Day, many will also remember Dr. Kalam’s words, his quotes are as evergreen as they are motivating. Some of his iconic quotes are: “Reaching the top takes strength, whether that top is the roof of the world or the top of your profession.” “The difference between a big shot and a little shot is that a big shot kept shooting, so keep shooting” “To be like the sun you must first burn like the sun.” “The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”

Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam: World Students Day Messages, Wishes 

These quotes appear regularly across social media, and especially as WhatsApp messages and stories to send good luck wishes on this day from students to students. The messages will read something like: “Happy World Students Day! May your curiosity and disposition to learn always contribute to your success,” or “On this World Students Day, remember that education is the beginning of you reaching your potential.” Additionally to sending wishes across social media or through messages, World Students Day is a moment to reflect on the students as the future of nations. Dr. Kalam frequently reinforced the students’ responsibility of not only building careers, but building character and being contributing members of society, and the responsibility of innovation. The principles of dreaming, perseverance, and hard work will always be important. 

Now in 2025, while students share messages, quotations, and greetings, the day represents more than celebration, but a revival of the commitment to knowledge, commitment to ideals, commitment to make things possible, the values Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam represented his life.

Also Read: Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: APJ Abdul Kalam QuotesDr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryWorld Students Day 2025World Students Day MessagesWorld Students Day Wishes

RELATED News

Supreme Court Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, Sets These Conditions

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 15-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

LATEST NEWS

Kantara Chapter 1 Day 13 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Smashes Baahubali Record, Nears Rs 650 Crore Worldwide

ChatGPT Goes Uncensored And Gets Spicy, But Only If You’re 18+! OpenAI To Unlock EROTIC CONTENT Mode For Adults This December: Here’s What You Need To Know

Market Insights: LG Electronics, ITC, Tata Motors, Lemon Tree, Inox Wind & Zee Entertainment – Buy, Sell or Hold?

IMF Comes To Pakistan’s Rescue Yet Again, Secures Big Loan, Financial Body Sets These Conditions

Who Is Sophie Grégoire? Justin Trudeau’s Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence Amid Buzzing Dating Rumours With Katy Perry

WATCH: Team India Departs For Australia, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Lead The Charge

Gold And Silver Hit Record Highs- Will Diwali Shopping Burn A Hole In Your Wallet? Check Rates In Your City For Diwali 2025!

UPDATE 2-Deflationary pressures persist in China on weak demand, overcapacity

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends
Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends
Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends
Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends
QUICK LINKS