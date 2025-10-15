Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Best Quotes And WhatsApp Wishes, Messages To Share With Your Friends

October 15, 2025 is a noteworthy occasion, World Students’ Day, which is celebrated every year, on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He was once, known as, the “Missile Man of India,” and has for many decades inspired students in India and around the world with his journey from very humble beginnings in Rameswaram, to becoming a very prominent scientist and even President of India.

Celebrating World Students’ Day 2025: Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Dr. Kalam was born 1931, to a boat owner father and a housewife mother, which gave him a rather humble childhood, selling newspapers as a young boy, while he developed a great fascination for aero dynamics, rockets and space. Despite some difficulties, he studied engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology and played center stage for some of India’s most prominent space and defense programs. Not only did he address students often, he understood how to speak the language of students with big dreams.

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes

On this World Students’ Day, many will also remember Dr. Kalam’s words, his quotes are as evergreen as they are motivating. Some of his iconic quotes are: “Reaching the top takes strength, whether that top is the roof of the world or the top of your profession.” “The difference between a big shot and a little shot is that a big shot kept shooting, so keep shooting” “To be like the sun you must first burn like the sun.” “The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.”

Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam: World Students Day Messages, Wishes

These quotes appear regularly across social media, and especially as WhatsApp messages and stories to send good luck wishes on this day from students to students. The messages will read something like: “Happy World Students Day! May your curiosity and disposition to learn always contribute to your success,” or “On this World Students Day, remember that education is the beginning of you reaching your potential.” Additionally to sending wishes across social media or through messages, World Students Day is a moment to reflect on the students as the future of nations. Dr. Kalam frequently reinforced the students’ responsibility of not only building careers, but building character and being contributing members of society, and the responsibility of innovation. The principles of dreaming, perseverance, and hard work will always be important.

Now in 2025, while students share messages, quotations, and greetings, the day represents more than celebration, but a revival of the commitment to knowledge, commitment to ideals, commitment to make things possible, the values Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam represented his life.

