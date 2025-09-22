"Celebration of culture and unity," says Booker winner Banu Mushtaq as she opens Mysuru Dasara celebrations

LIVE TV
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 12:34:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Amid several objections raised by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, renowned Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq on Monday opened the Mysuru Dasara at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills.

“We are inaugurating the Dasara festival today with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. A close friend had once told me that she would take me to Chamundi Hills, but today, Mother Chamundeshwari herself has called me here. Even though some opposition was expressed, the Mother has summoned me. Standing here under her grace is one of the greatest honours of my life,” Mushtaq said as she inaugurated the 10-day festival that will conclude on Vijayadashami (October 2).

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the Mysuru Dasara, Mushtaq, an International Booker Prize winner, said that the festival was a celebration of culture and the unity of Karnataka.

“This is a celebration of the culture and unity of our land, and every person born on this soil deserves to be part of it. This festival is meant to include everyone,” she added.

The renowned Kannada writer emphasised the inclusive legacy of “Mysore” when Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar ruled over the region and said that the Maharaja “trusted and appointed” members of all communities. He was the 25th and last ruling Maharaja of Mysore.

“A close relative of mine, who is a Muslim, had served as a soldier here for the Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. The Maharaja trusted and appointed members of all communities, including Muslims, to his royal entourage. My religious beliefs have taught me human values, respect for all, and the importance of living in peace. This is a garden of peace for all communities. Let us respect one another. May the flowers of this land flourish in unity. Let hatred and intolerance vanish. May peace, tolerance, and justice shine upon all humanity. Let the lamp lit here illuminate the world,” Mushtaq stated.

She further informed that Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the 24th Maharaja of Mysore, was a patron of social justice and never discriminated.

“I have lit hundreds of lamps, offered flowers, and received the Mangalarti. I have also written about my connection with Hinduism in my autobiography, which will be published. Despite challenges, I am grateful to the Chief Minister and district administration for inviting me and providing moral support,” Mushtaq said.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed against the Karnataka High Court’s order upholding the decision of the state government to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara Mahotsav at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the matter, saying our preamble says we are secular, and this is a state programme, and the state can’t distinguish.

The advocate for the petitioner contended that Puja inside the temple is not a secular act and it’s part of the ceremony. He said the Karnataka government’s decision to allow a non-Hindu to perform ‘Agra Puja’ at the Chamundeshwari temple for the inauguration of Dasara in Mysuru would hurt Hindu sentiments.

Banu Mushtaq, an Indian writer and women’s rights activist, scripted history by winning the International Booker Prize for the short story anthology Heart Lamp in 2025. It is the first Kannada book to win honours in London. Originally written in the Kannada language, the stories in Heart Lamp were translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Banu Mushtaqchamundi-hillsMysuru Dasarasupreme courtvijayadashami

QUICK LINKS