Centre Clears Mega Defence Deal: 114 Rafale Jets For IAF, 6 P-8I Aircraft For Navy

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given its approval for one of the biggest defence purchases in India’s history. The council has cleared the proposal for the Indian Air Force to buy 114 new Rafale fighter jets from France and for the Indian Navy to get six additional P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. This decision comes at a time when India’s security situation is shifting and military planners want more modern aircraft quickly.

114 Rafale jets approved in deal of Rs 3.25 lakh crore

Reports suggest that the estimated cost of the Rafale deal is around Rs 3.25 lakh crore. Officials say this move will strengthen India’s air power, especially as the Air Force faces a shortage of combat squadrons. Right now, the IAF has about 29 squadrons, far below the sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. With threats from China and Pakistan on different fronts, military leaders have said more jets are urgently needed.

Under the plan, most of the 114 Rafale jets will be built in India. Reports say that the agreement is expected to involve local production and assembly under the Make-in-India initiative. Reports say about 18 jets may come in ready-to-fly condition from France first. The rest will be assembled here with Indian industry partners, which will potentially boost India’s defence manufacturing base.

6 P-8I Aircraft for Navy

For the Navy, the six P-8I aircraft will bolster maritime surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities. According to reports, the P-8Is are highly capable aircraft that help the Navy patrol wide areas over the sea and keep watch on submarine activity. India already operates a fleet of these aircraft, and the new ones will add to that strength.

After the DAC’s approval, the proposal will now go to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for final clearance before contracts are signed and deliveries begin.

