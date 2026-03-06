LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > India > Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

President Droupadi Murmu approves a major reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across nine states and Union Territories. RN Ravi moves to West Bengal, prompting Mamata Banerjee’s unimpressed reaction.

President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States
President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 6, 2026 00:37:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

Big Governor Reshuffle Sparks Political Buzz Across India

The political landscape of India experienced disruption when President Droupadi Murmu approved extensive changes to Governors and Lieutenant Governors serving in nine states and Union Territories. The decision came just hours after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose resigned, instantly fuelling speculation about a wider political recalibration. The notification from Rashtrapati Bhavan states that new appointments and additional responsibilities have been assigned in Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Ladakh, and Tamil Nadu. The situation now raises an important question: is this merely a routine administrative exercise, or does it signal a deliberate shift in India’s evolving political framework?

New Lieutenant Governor Appointed For Delhi: Major Political Signal From The Centre

The political landscape of Delhi has taken on a different appearance. The appointment of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Lieutenant Governor of the national capital demonstrates how the central government is managing one of India’s most politically sensitive regions. Sandhu, who possesses diplomatic expertise and international experience, now assumes a position that combines governance responsibilities with high-stakes political duties in Delhi.

You Might Be Interested In

The appointment of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain as the Governor of Bihar is also a major development for the state. Hasnain, who is widely respected for his distinguished service in the Indian Army, now brings considerable administrative and security expertise to the role of state leadership.

The Centre’s latest appointments have sparked public debate and political discussion about the broader implications of this recent reshuffle.

RN Ravi Moves To West Bengal; Mamata Banerjee Left Unimpressed

After RN Ravi became the new Governor of West Bengal, the state’s political situation witnessed a significant shift. The decision, however, did not go down smoothly in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared unimpressed with the move, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed her about the appointment over the phone but did not consult her beforehand, as convention usually requires.

Banerjee’s reaction has added a new dimension to the political situation between her government and the Centre. The new appointment has raised an important question: is this merely an administrative transition, or a continuation of the ongoing political friction between the central government and West Bengal?

Multiple States See New Governors

Leader Previous Role New Appointment
Jishnu Dev Varma Former Governor of Telangana Governor of Maharashtra
Shiv Pratap Shukla Former Governor of Himachal Pradesh Governor of Telangana
Kavinder Gupta Former Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Nagaland, Ladakh and Tamil Nadu Also Get Changes

Leader Previous Role New Appointment
Nand Kishore Yadav Senior BJP leader Governor of Nagaland
Vinai Kumar Saxena Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Governor of Kerala Given additional charge as Governor of Tamil Nadu

What Is The Political Significance Of The Reshuffle

The political situation in India has reached its latest critical point through this strategic political move. The extensive replacement of Governors and Lieutenant Governors occurs at a moment when multiple states prepare to conduct their essential assembly elections alongside increased political activities. The Centre implements new leadership appointments throughout essential states and Union Territories to demonstrate to India’s political system that Raj Bhavans hold strategic value in the nation’s developing political framework.

Governors serve as essential constitutional authorities who guide political changes, legislative disputes, and government establishment processes. The central government intends to use its latest appointments to place experienced leaders from administration, diplomacy, and politics into responsive roles in the coming months.

The current situation has increased political discussions throughout both national and local political communities. The new Governors and Lieutenant Governors begin their official duties immediately and will handle responsibilities that extend beyond ceremonial functions to influence state political activities during a vital period in India’s electoral process.

Read More: Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor…
First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnaincentral government governors listGovernor reshuffle IndiaIndia governor appointmentsMamata Banerjee reactionpolitical reshuffle IndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu governorsR N Ravi West Bengal GovernorRaj Bhavan reshuffleTaranjit Singh Sandhu Delhi LG

RELATED News

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

Indian Navy Reveals They Began Search And Rescue After Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sent A Distress Signal, Deployed Aircraft And Two Warships

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

Fuel Prices Hike On Cards Amid Middle East War? Sources Say Enough Stock, India Has No Plans For Rationing Of Petrol And Diesel

LATEST NEWS

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Reported Missing Over Assam: Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact After Take-Off From Jorhat

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson’s Blistering 89 Helps India Set Up T20 World Cup Record, Become First Team To Achieve Huge Feat

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility
Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility
Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility
Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

QUICK LINKS