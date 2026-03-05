LIVE TV
Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
March 5, 2026 22:04:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

Governor Shuffle Rocks Bengal: Mamata Unimpressed

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose resigns amid clashes with Mamata Banerjee. Delhi-bound Bose says he’s “spent enough time” in office. Banerjee calls his replacement from Tamil Nadu a “unilateral” decision eroding state dignity. Shock ripples through Bengal as multiple gubernatorial changes loom, including Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:59 PM IST
