Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra demanded that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar immediately withdraw his remarks on Chamundi Hill, calling them “an insult to Hindus” and “an unforgivable offence.” On Thursday, Vijayendra told media persons that, “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar immediately retracted his statement claiming that Chamundi Hill is not solely the property of Hindus.”

He further condemned Shivakumar’s remarks as an insult to the Hindu community, asserting that such statements, made to appease certain groups or the Gandhi family, are unacceptable to Hindu society. “People from all religions visit Chamundi Hill and participate in the Dasara festival. Still, he emphasised that declaring the hill as unrelated to Hindus is a grave affront and an unforgivable offence,” Vijayendra added.

DK Shivakumar faces criticism

He accused Shivakumar of making such statements to please the Gandhi family and fuel his ambitions for the “chief ministerial position”. “Shivakumar’s remarks are driven by his ambition to become Chief Minister and his desire to please the Gandhi family. Earlier, he even proposed a 115-foot statue of Jesus Christ in Ramanagara, a place Hindus believe Lord Rama visited during his exile,” he said.

Vijayendra warned that such politically motivated statements, disregarding Hindu sentiments, are unacceptable, adding that even divine forces would not forgive such actions.

Vijayendra also criticised the Deputy CM for reciting the Namaste Sada Vatsale verse in the Assembly only to later apologise under pressure from the Congress leadership in Delhi. He alleged that since coming to power, the Congress government has repeatedly disrespected Hindu traditions and activists, citing the lack of action against misinformation campaigns on Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

Meanwhile, the controversy arose when Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to criticism from Yaduveer Wadiyar, a member of the Mysuru royal family, regarding the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 Mysuru Dasara festival in the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple.

“Do not communalise iconic festival” says DK Shivakumar

In a post on X, Shivakumar urged critics not to communalise the iconic festival, emphasising its inclusive nature. In his statement, Shivakumar said, “Our region’s festival – Dasara, our region’s deity – Chamundeshwari. Chamundeshwari Mother is the presiding deity of our region. Those who worship her, believe in her, and honour her are found in all castes and religions. Her darshan is the right of everyone. Mother is the asset of all devotees, of all the children of the region, not limited to anyone. No one can say no to worshipping the Mother.”

He further accused the BJP of creating controversy, stating, “Creating controversy is the BJP’s principle! Everyone from all religions and communities has access to Chamundi Hill. They pray to the Goddess. Our Durga Devi removes everyone’s sorrows.”

Shivakumar highlighted the universal appeal of the festival, noting that people from across the country and abroad participate in Dasara, and the royal family has historically supported its inclusive nature. The Deputy CM concluded by urging against politicising religion, adding, “One should not do politics in the name of religion; even that Mother would not approve of it!”

