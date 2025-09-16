Chandrababu’s Negligence Pushing Farmers Into Crisis: YS Jagan
Chandrababu’s Negligence Pushing Farmers Into Crisis: YS Jagan

Former CM slams Naidu over onion and tomato price crash, demands immediate intervention.

Chandrababu’s Negligence Pushing Farmers Into Crisis: YS Jagan (Source - X)
Chandrababu’s Negligence Pushing Farmers Into Crisis: YS Jagan (Source - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 16, 2025 12:03:25 IST

YSRCP President and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of gross neglect of the farming community in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Jagan expressed anguish over the unprecedented fall in crop prices, particularly onions and tomatoes. “Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices,” Jagan alleged.

In Kurnool, onions are reportedly being sold for as little as Rs 3 per kg, while tomatoes are fetching a mere Rs 1.50 per kg. “Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?” Jagan questioned.

He said that despite weeks of distress signals from farmers, Naidu’s government has remained unmoved. “What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times? A government that refuses to rescue farmers in crisis is as good as no government at all,” he said.

Jagan accused the TDP regime of betraying farmers with false promises. “You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onions would be procured at Rs 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling that assurance, auctions were staged in the Kurnool market where no buyers turned up. Was this not a deliberate attempt to wash your hands off the crisis?” he asked.

Highlighting the stark disparity in prices, Jagan pointed out that onions are being sold online on platforms like BigBasket and in retail outlets at Rs 29–Rs 32 per kg, and in Rythu Bazaars at ₹25 per kg, while farmers receive just a fraction. “Is this not your government’s failure, Chandrababu?” he charged.

Turning to the tomato crisis, Jagan lamented that farmers are being forced to dump their produce on the roads due to a lack of buyers.

Demanding urgent action, the YSRCP chief urged the government to procure farmers’ produce and ensure fair support prices. “Show at least some humanity, Chandrababu. Farmers cannot be left to die in despair while you remain a silent spectator,” he said.

