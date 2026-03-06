LIVE TV
Chardham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check Schedule For Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Pilgrimage Begins On THIS Date

Chardham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check Schedule For Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Pilgrimage Begins On THIS Date

Online registration for the Chardham Yatra 2026 has begun, allowing pilgrims to sign up through the official portal, mobile app, or WhatsApp.

Chardham Yatra 2026 (AI-Generated Image)
Chardham Yatra 2026 (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 6, 2026 21:02:04 IST

Chardham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check Schedule For Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Pilgrimage Begins On THIS Date

Chardham Yatra 2026: Online registration for the Chardham Yatra 2026 kicked off Friday morning. Pilgrims can now sign up using the official mobile app, starting at 7 am on March 6.

This year’s pilgrimage to the four holy sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, starts next month.

Chardham Yatra 2026: When Does the Yatra Start?

The journey begins April 19, right on Akshaya Tritiya, when the doors open at Gangotri and Yamunotri. Kedarnath follows on April 22, and Badrinath opens up a day later, on April 23.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya Important for the Yatra?

Akshaya Tritiya holds a special place in Hindu tradition. It’s known as a lucky day to kick off new journeys or ventures.

Starting the Chardham Yatra on this date is about seeking spiritual growth and blessings. Many believe this is the best time to begin their trek to these sacred shrines.

How to Register for the Yatra

You’ve got options. If you like doing things online, head to https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/ or use the official mobile app from 7 am on March 6. Just fill out your personal and travel details, upload your ID, verify with the OTP, and download your registration letter with a QR code.

Prefer something simpler? You can now register through WhatsApp. Just send “YATRA” to 8394833833, follow the prompts, and you’re good to go.

If offline suits you better, counters will open in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun two days before the yatra starts, on April 17.

Registration is mandatory for everyone. This isn’t just about keeping track—it’s also about your safety and making sure the number of visitors at each shrine stays manageable. Your registration card acts as your entry pass, and it gets you access to government-provided facilities like food and a place to stay.

What is the Chardham Yatra?

Every year, the Chardham Yatra draws huge crowds of devotees from all over India and even abroad. 

The pilgrimage covers four Himalayan temples: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. These shrines remain closed during winter, and their reopening each spring marks the official start of the yatra season. For many, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual adventure.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS