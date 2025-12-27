Chilling Kanpur Horror: Woman Hacks Husband, Strikes His Head 10 Times With Axe, Child Hides in Room as Bloodbath Unfolds

A shocking incident has rocked Kanpur, where a woman allegedly attacked her husband with an axe inside their home, striking his head multiple times on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the couple consumed alcohol together and got into a heated argument at their home in Tikra Village, which escalated into violence.

According to police, as cited in the report, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Pappu who worked at a tile and stone laying firm. After the attack, he was rushed to the hospital but died on Thursday morning.

What Really Happened?

Police said the couple had been consuming alcohol together when a dispute broke out, which later turned violent. The woman allegedly grabbed an axe kept inside the house and attacked her husband repeatedly during the altercation.

According to police, the argument went on for nearly two hours before the alleged assault took place, leaving Pappu collapsed on the floor in a pool of blood. During the inspection, the couple’s child was reportedly found hiding inside a room, while the woman had fled the scene.

After the attack, the woman is accused of cleaning the bloodstains and misleading her in-laws about how the injuries were caused. However, doctors later raised concerns, noting that the wounds were consistent with a sharp-weapon assault.

Dispute Broke Out After Woman Returned Home Intoxicated: Family

According to the victim’s mother, Bitola Devi, Pappu married Veerangana in 2019, who hails from Tindwari in Banda district. The couple also had one son.

She further claimed that on Wednesday morning, her daughter-in-law had gone to visit her sisters along with the child, while Pappu left for work. She alleged that Veerangana returned home in the evening in an intoxicated condition, following which an argument broke out between the couple.

Post-Mortem Reveals Over 10 Head Injuries

The post-mortem examination found more than 10 severe injury marks on the victim’s head. Investigators said that besides an axe, blunt objects such as a rolling pin and a grinding stone were also allegedly used during the assault.

Police are examining whether the attack was premeditated. However, DCP West Dinesh Tipathi said the incident was not accidental. “The couple had consumed alcohol together and the wife then attacked her husband,” he said. He further added that the assault appeared to have been carried out with the intention to kill, as per reports.