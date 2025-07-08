LIVE TV
Home > India > Congress Betrayed Farmers, CM Escaped Accountability: KTR’s Scathing Attack At Hyd Press Club

Congress Betrayed Farmers, CM Escaped Accountability: KTR’s Scathing Attack At Hyd Press Club

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to show up at an open debate on farmers' issues, which was publicly challenged by the CM himself. KTR accused the Congress of betraying farmers, citing unfulfilled promises, over 600 farmer suicides, and a return to shortages and mismanagement. He demanded accountability and offered to debate anytime, anywhere.

KTR slams CM Revanth Reddy for skipping open debate on Telangana farmers' issues; cites suicides, broken promises, and demands accountability.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 16:03:22 IST

In a strong rebuttal to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s public challenge, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) arrived at the Somajiguda Press Club at 11:00 AM today, fully prepared for an open debate on issues concerning Telangana’s farmers. The debate was originally called for by the Chief Minister, who had asked for an open discussion on what the Congress and BRS governments have done for the farming community. However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy not available in State he travelling to Delhi.

KTR, accompanied by senior BRS leaders and a large number of party workers, waited at the venue for nearly thirty minutes. Addressing the media after the wait, KTR accused Revanth Reddy of “running away from his own challenge.” He said the CM’s absence only proves that the Congress government has no meaningful answers for the crisis facing Telangana’s farmers.

“Over 600 farmers have died by suicide since the Congress came to power. Did the Chief Minister even observe a minute’s silence for them?” KTR asked. He further slammed the Congress regime for failing to fulfill its promises made during the election campaign. “Revanth said six guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. It’s been 18 months and not even one has been delivered,” KTR said.

KTR stated that he had come to the press club with complete data including names and contact details of hundreds of farmers in Kodangal who haven’t received Rythu Bharosa, a list of farmers whose loans were not waived, and details of those who lost their lives due to crop losses and neglect. “I was ready to have a fact-based discussion in front of the media and the people. But the Chief Minister, who makes tall claims, ran away when it came to accountability,” KTR added.

Criticizing Revanth Reddy’s governance, KTR said the Congress government has dragged the state back into the dark days of fertilizer shortages, transformer explosions, and long queues outside supply depots. He compared the present rule to an “Indiramma Emergency” referencing both the emergency-like suppression of dissent and the betrayal of welfare expectations associated with the Congress slogan. KTR also questioned the CM’s knowledge of Telangana’s irrigation projects, saying Revanth lacked even basic understanding of river basin allocations and water rights.

KTR also said, “Revanth knows how to scream and abuse, but when it comes to debating facts, he disappears. He challenged me, and I came. But he ran. Even if he couldn’t attend, he should’ve sent the Deputy CM or the Agriculture Minister.”

Concluding his remarks, KTR offered Revanth Reddy one final opportunity. “Choose the time, date, and place. We are ready for an open debate anywhere. Even Jubilee Hills Palace, if that suits him. But don’t issue hollow challenges and run away. If you can’t face a discussion, then apologise to KCR garu and to the farmers of Telangana for your lies and failures,” KTR said.

