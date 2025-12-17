Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict. Addressing a press conference in Pune, Chavan made controversial remarks as he claimed that the Indian Air Force was “completely grounded”, amid the probability of aircraft being shot down by Pakistan.

The Congress leader said, “On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded.”

Furthermore, he questioned the need to maintain large military forces, stating that wars will be fought in the air.

“Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare. In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?” he said.

Prithviraj Chavan Refuses To Apologise

Congress leader remains defiant on his statement questioning the Indian forces on Operation Sindoor. Chavan had claimed that India was defeated on day one of Operation Sindoor

When questioned about the opposition to his statement, Prithviraj Chavan remained defiant saying, “Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions.”

Operation Sindoor And Indian Fighter Jets Downing Claim

The claims regarding Indian fighter jets being shot down during Operation Sindoor made rounds after a Defence Attache’s statement. However, India has refuted reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a seminar in Indonesia, saying that the remarks were “taken out of context” and are “misrepresenting the intention and thrust” of the presentation.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. During the Operation, Indian claimed to have killed over 100 terrorists in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs.

