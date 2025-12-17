Delhi Pollution Emergency: AQI Hits Season’s Worst, Government Mandates 50% Work From Home For All Offices

Delhi Pollution: Government Orders 50% Work From Home Amid Air Crisis
Delhi’s polluted air has been unbearable for the residents for over a week now, who are only able to survive through the hazy and toxic atmosphere. The city experienced its worst air quality of the season on December 14, although the denizens say that it is even worse than the AQI monitors show, burning eyes, stinging nose, and constant discomfort in the air.
The Delhi government has reacted to the situation by ordering all government and private offices to work in a 50% work-from-home arrangement, with the labour department’s support. Companies that do not comply with this order will face fines. So, the people of Delhi have to put on their masks, close their windows, and set up their home offices!
Health, police, public transport, electricity, and other essential services have been granted exemption from this rule.
Delhi Pollution: Severe Air Quality Grips The Capital
-
On December 14, Delhi recorded one of the worst AQI levels of the season, reaching 441 in the evening.
-
By midnight, pollution levels crossed the ‘severe plus’ threshold, with AQI hitting 460, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
-
Residents reported burning sensations in eyes, noses, and throats and constant discomfort, suggesting air quality could be worse than official AQI readings.
Here Are The Strict Anti-Pollution Measures Implemented In Delhi
-
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Grap IV, the highest tier of anti-pollution measures, in response to the crisis.
-
Grap IV restrictions aim to:
-
Lower emissions
-
Reduce outdoor activities
-
Eliminate major pollution sources
-
-
Limitations under Grap IV include:
-
Factories: Restricted operations
-
Construction sites: Work curtailed
-
Vehicular traffic: Regulated
-
-
The measures convey a clear message from the government: no increase in pollution will be tolerated.
