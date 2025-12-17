Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

At least three people died in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar after a pickup vehicle caught fire following a collision with multiple vehicles.

As per the police, all three victims were travelling in the pickup vehicle and were trapped inside as it caught fire, leading to their deaths. The driver suffered serious injuries in the accident and was initially taken to a nearby hospital for first aid before being referred to Jaipur after his condition was reported to be critical.

Three Burnt Alive, Driver Critical in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Eyewitnesses described the collision as extremely forceful, with the vehicle bursting into flames within seconds. Bystanders at the scene tried to rescue those inside, but the fire spread too quickly, making it impossible to save them. Three occupants of the pickup were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze.

The driver suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital, before being referred to Jaipur after his condition was assessed as critical.

Probe Underway in Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Fire Tragedy

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and worked to douse the flames, while a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team also reached the site and assisted in rescue efforts. The pickup truck was carrying four people, three of whom suffered severe burn injuries. All the injured were taken to Raini hospital, where three victims later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver, who was critically injured, was immediately referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment. The bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Raini Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Mohit, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and Deependra and Padam, both from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver has been identified as Hanny, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. Police have informed the families of the deceased.

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident

The incident occurred just a day after a deadly 10-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura, which claimed 13 lives and left dozens injured. The crash took place on Tuesday morning when seven buses and three cars slammed into each other amid dense fog. Severely reduced visibility due to the thick fog triggered the massive chain collision, with multiple vehicles crashing one after another.