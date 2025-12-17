LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach homebound israel donald trump MIT professor Bondi Beach
LIVE TV
Home > India > Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

At least three people died in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar after a pickup vehicle caught fire following a collision with multiple vehicles. Three occupants of the pickup were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze. The driver suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital, before being referred to Jaipur after his condition was assessed as critical.

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident.
Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 17, 2025 10:17:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

At least three people died in an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar after a pickup vehicle caught fire following a collision with multiple vehicles. 

As per the police, all three victims were travelling in the pickup vehicle and were trapped inside as it caught fire, leading to their deaths. The driver suffered serious injuries in the accident and was initially taken to a nearby hospital for first aid before being referred to Jaipur after his condition was reported to be critical. 

Three Burnt Alive, Driver Critical in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Eyewitnesses described the collision as extremely forceful, with the vehicle bursting into flames within seconds. Bystanders at the scene tried to rescue those inside, but the fire spread too quickly, making it impossible to save them. Three occupants of the pickup were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze. 

The driver suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital, before being referred to Jaipur after his condition was assessed as critical. 

Probe Underway in Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Fire Tragedy

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and worked to douse the flames, while a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team also reached the site and assisted in rescue efforts. The pickup truck was carrying four people, three of whom suffered severe burn injuries. All the injured were taken to Raini hospital, where three victims later succumbed to their injuries. 

The driver, who was critically injured, was immediately referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment. The bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Raini Hospital. 

The victims have been identified as Mohit, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and Deependra and Padam, both from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured driver has been identified as Hanny, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. Police have informed the families of the deceased. 

Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident 

The incident occurred just a day after a deadly 10-vehicle pile-up on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura, which claimed 13 lives and left dozens injured. The crash took place on Tuesday morning when seven buses and three cars slammed into each other amid dense fog. Severely reduced visibility due to the thick fog triggered the massive chain collision, with multiple vehicles crashing one after another. 

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi agra expressway accidentDelhi ExpresswayDelhi Mumbai Expresswaydelhi weather updateDelhi-Mumbai Expressway accidentfog

RELATED News

Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow

Nitish Kumar Under Fire After Pulling Down Doctor’s Hijab: : 5 Controversies That Made Opposition Question Bihar CM’s Mental Health

No More Tandoori Roti In Delhi? Tandoor Banned In All Restaurants Amid Rising Pollution, Check Fine, Rules And What Happens Tandoori Food Now

Crown Prince of Jordan Personally Drives PM Modi to Jordan Museum, Highlighting Diplomatic Ties and Cultural Exchange

West Bengal SIR List: Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted From Draft Voter List 2026 – Here’s How To Check Your Name

LATEST NEWS

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Blockbuster Crosses Rs 400 crore, Delivers Biggest-Ever Hindi Second Week Record

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

Are Trump’s 50% Tariffs Driving India’s Rupee To Record Lows And How Long Will The Slide Last? Experts Explain

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Rare ‘Anti-Tail’ Phenomenon Ahead of Its Closest Approach to Earth: What Will Happen on Dec 19?

Homebound Shortlisted For Oscars 2026: Why Neeraj Ghaywan’s Film Stands Out With Its Story Of Struggles And Dreams

Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens on a Tightrope; Sensex, Nifty Show Caution After Turbulent Week

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Power, Park Medi World, HCL, Glenmark, Ola, Vedanta And Many Other In Focus On 17 December

From Palestine To Syria, Trump Expands US Travel Ban To 39 Countries – Check Full List Of Countries Affected, Why It Was Imposed, And What Changes From January 2026

‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know
Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know
Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know
Three Burnt Alive in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident- Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS