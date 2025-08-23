Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From Trans Woman

Congress MLA from Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil is in a new sexual harassment row brought against him by a trans woman, who accuses the legislator of sending him messages stating his intention to rape her. According to Avanthika, the accuser, Mamkootathil proposed meeting her in Bengaluru or Hyderabad to commit the act.

Avanthika said that the relationship started as a casual friendship on an election debate but soon became a “disgusting experience” in the form of abusive messages on social media. The claims are in addition to earlier charges brought by Malayalam actress Rini Ann George and author Honey Bhaskaran. In response to the earlier complains, Mamkootathil had resigned as Kerala Youth Congress State President.

Rini Ann George had accused a youth leader of making indecent messages and inviting her to a hotel, while Honey Bhaskaran complained of repeated harassment and twisting of their conversations. Mamkootathil, in his resignation letter, refuted any misdeed and claimed that he resigned to enable party workers to concentrate on coming elections, making it clear that the decision was his sole responsibility.

Who is Rahul Mamkootathil?

Rahul B.R who is also popularly known as Rahul Mamkootathil, is an Indian politician from Kerala also an entrepreneur. He was born on November 12, 1989, in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. Rahul’s involvement in student politics and made the person he is now as a legislator.

Rahul joined the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in 2006 during his study period at Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta. In the course of time, he became KSU Adoor president, KSU state general secretary, and NSUI national secretary. Rahul also held senior positions in the Youth Congress at Kerala, becoming the Kerala state president of the Indian Youth Congress in 2023.

Rahul had run on a Congress ticket in the November 2024 Palakkad by-election and won against BJP candidate by 18,840 votes, one of the biggest wins for Palakkad in recent history. The by-election had been necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Young Congress Leader, MLA From Kerala Faces Heat Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations