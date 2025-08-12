Congress To Hold Nationwide Mashal Juloos, Public Meetings And Signature Campaign Against Vote Theft, SIR

New Delhi, Aug 12

The Congress on Tuesday decided that it will hold nationwide protest over the vote theft issue in the form of ‘mashal juloos’ (torch rally), public meetings and signature campaign to take it to the people of the country.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the party general secretaries, incharges and frontal organisational chiefs here at the old party headquarters.

The meeting chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, was also attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.

After the meeting, speaking to the media, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said, “Today we had a detailed meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, where all general secretaries, state incharges and frontal organisation chiefs were present.

Kanhaiya said that in the meeting it was decided to take the vote theft issue to the people of the country.

He said the party has decided to hold mashal juloos at all district headquarters on August 14.

He further stated that from August 22 to September 14, the party has decided to hold ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ rally and from September 15 to October 15, the party will launch the signature campaign against the massive scale vote theft.

The Congress has been vocal against the massive level vote theft as well as the special intensive revision of the voter rolls exercise being carried out by the election commission in Bihar.

The INDIA bloc parties led by Congress had been demanding a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament and also held a march from Parliament to Election commission on Monday. However, the Delhi Police had detained several MPs during their protest march.

Also read: Day After VP Resignation, Home Ministry Notifies: Rajya Sabha Informed