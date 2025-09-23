Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Saket District Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of businessman Samir Modi in an alleged rape case after hearing arguments on behalf of the complainant.

The Delhi police opposed the bail plea. The order is likely to be pronounced on September 25.

The hearing was conducted in a closed room (in camera).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb reserved the order after hearing the submissions made by the victim’s lawyers, including senior advocate Geeta Luthra, Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thukral.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, alongwith with Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, who appeared for Samir Modi, rebutted the complainant’s submissions.

On Monday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) extended the judicial custody of Samir Modi till October 6. He was produced before the court after expiry of one day’s judicial custody.

The Delhi Police filed its reply opposing Modi’s bail plea on September 20. The police submitted that the accused is an influential person and poses a flight risk.

The FIR against the accused was registered on September 10, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued within five days.

Notably, Samir Modi had gone to London on a return ticket. He was detained at the airport and handed over to the police on September 18.

On September 19, the Saket court granted a two-day further remand of Samir Modi to the Delhi police. He was sent in judicial custody on Sunday.

The court also conducted an in-camera hearing on September 19 and asked the media and others to leave. (ANI)

