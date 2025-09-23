LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 17:27:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Saket District Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of businessman Samir Modi in an alleged rape case after hearing arguments on behalf of the complainant.

The Delhi police opposed the bail plea. The order is likely to be pronounced on September 25.

The hearing was conducted in a closed room (in camera).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb reserved the order after hearing the submissions made by the victim’s lawyers, including senior advocate Geeta Luthra, Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thukral.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, alongwith with Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, who appeared for Samir Modi, rebutted the complainant’s submissions.

On Monday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) extended the judicial custody of Samir Modi till October 6. He was produced before the court after expiry of one day’s judicial custody.

The Delhi Police filed its reply opposing Modi’s bail plea on September 20. The police submitted that the accused is an influential person and poses a flight risk.

The FIR against the accused was registered on September 10, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued within five days.

Notably, Samir Modi had gone to London on a return ticket. He was detained at the airport and handed over to the police on September 18.

On September 19, the Saket court granted a two-day further remand of Samir Modi to the Delhi police. He was sent in judicial custody on Sunday.

The court also conducted an in-camera hearing on September 19 and asked the media and others to leave. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BailRape Casesaket-district-courtSamir Modi

RELATED News

Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Time To ‘Accelerate’: Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure
Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart
Adani International School Students Win Prestigious UK Award For Global Impact In Farming And Finance

LATEST NEWS

I Am Waiting In The Street: Emmanuel Macron Dials Donald Trump After US President’s Convoy Leaves French PM Stranded, He Continues Walking…
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji gets Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
Shri Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Dashing Salt-and-Pepper Look At 71st National Awards, Gives Major Veer Throwback Vibes
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case
Court reserves order on bail plea of Samir Modi in alleged rape case

QUICK LINKS