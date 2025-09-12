LIVE TV
Home > India > CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan

CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan

C.P. Radhakrishnan has sworn in as India’s 15th Vice-President by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi, former VP Dhankhar, Venkaiah Naidu and top leaders attended. Radhakrishnan won the election with 452 votes against B. Sudershan Reddy.

C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as India’s 15th Vice-President (Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as India's 15th Vice-President (Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 12, 2025 10:53:23 IST

CP Radhakrishnan, who is a BJP politician in Tamil Nadu has sworn in Friday as India’s 15th Vice-President in a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath-taking function was performed by President Droupadi Murmu at 10.10 am. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice Presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar and M. Venkaiah Naidu, former President Ram Nath Kovind and several prominent Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, were among some of the guests present at the ceremony. 

Radhakrishnan, 67, had a comfortable victory in the vice-presidential poll in the election held this week. He was the candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and secured 452 votes against the Opposition INDIA block’s candidate and former judge of the Supreme Court B. Sudershan Reddy’s total of 300 votes. The NDA’s vote-counting numbers rounded-up with the assistance of the allies like the YSR Congress Party compelled the win.

The election was warranted after the abrupt resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 over health concerns. Radhakrishnan officially stepped down as Maharashtra Governor on Thursday before taking the oath. In the meantime, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has been reassigned as governor until a new appointment is made.

Radhakrishnan, lifelong member of the RSS, rose through the BJP from his political origins in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He has served as Tamil Nadu BJP president and was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore. The BJP’s VP action demonstrates its intent to solidify its existence in Tamil Nadu through Dravidian votes, and counter with anti-Hindutva messaging campaigns, while quietly ideologically defending itself against new regional currents such as Vijay’s TVK.  Also with  political alignments beginning to shape as parties outline strategies for Assembly polls in 2026, the action may also shape governmental alignments, voter emotions, and a sense of regional solidarity around something akin to Dravidianism.

ALSO READ: CP Radhakrishnan’s Nomination: Can BJP’s VP Pick Shift The Equations In Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian Politics?

Tags: biharelection-hero-1CP RadhakrishnanIndian Vice PresidentRashtrapati Bhavan

