Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

The Bihar crime branch has solved a 25 year old murder case that was filed on 6th February 2000. The crime branch police has arrested the accused from Darbhanga, Bihar

Representative image, credit: ANI
Representative image, credit: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 9, 2025 15:50:50 IST

Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

Crime Branch officials have solved a 25-year-old murder case with and arrested the absconding accused, Satish Yadav, in a high-stakes operation carried out across multiple states. The officials confirmed that Yadav, who had been evading arrest for more than two decades, was finally apprehended on Sunday, from Ramoli village in Darbhanga, Bihar. The villagers were attempting to help the Satish escape from the police.  

According to the Crime Branch officials, the murder case was reported on February 6, 2000, when Roop Nagar police station received a PCR call. Responding officers found Sajan Singh soaked in blood, lying dead on a bed with deep axe wounds on his neck. The murder weapon was also recovered from near the body. During the investigation, witness Ajay alias Sunil, who had been living and working with both the victim and the accused as a moulding machine operator for the past 4-5 years in Delhi’s Malka Ganj area. He told police that a heated argument had taken place a day earlier over food expenses. Sajan had slapped Satish during the altercation and enraged over this; Satish allegedly threatened revenge. The next morning, while Sajan was found dead, Satish had disappeared. 

An FIR under Section 302 IPC was registered, but Satish remained absconding. According to officials, on October 21, 2000, Satish was declared a Proclaimed Offender. Over the next 25 years, the accused moved between Kolkata, Assam, and Bihar, constantly changing his locations to avoid arrest. 

As part of an initiative to reopen long-pending cases of murder and dacoity, Crime Branch officials revived the investigation and conducted continuous technical surveillance. Satish’s family members’ phone numbers were monitored, eventually leading the team to his native village. 

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Sajan in anger by striking him multiple times with an axe before fleeing Delhi. Following his arrest, Satish was booked under Kalandra vide on December 8, 2025, under Section 35(1)(d) BNSS, PS Crime Branch, and produced before the court.  

(with inputs from agencies)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 3:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: biharcrime

Crime Branch Cracks 25-Year-Old Murder Case, Key Accused Nabbed In Darbhanga

