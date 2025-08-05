LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > India > Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites

Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 42.8 crore linked to an Indian serving a 60-month prison term in the United States of America (USA) for a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, his family and associated entities in Delhi, the agency said on August 05, 2025, Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency representative image (Photo credit- Shutterstock)
Cryptocurrency representative image (Photo credit- Shutterstock)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 5, 2025 17:00:19 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 42.8 crore linked to an Indian serving a 60-month prison term in the United States of America (USA) for a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, his family and associated entities in Delhi, the agency said on August 05, 2025, Tuesday. According to the Enforcement Directorate, it launched an investigation after learning that Chirag Tomar was arrested in the US for stealing over $20 million through the use of fake or spoofed websites. mimicking the cryptocurrency exchange website Coinbase. The ED added that the trusted websites were spoofed in such a way by search engine optimisation that when they were searched, the spoofed one would appear at the top, according to Hindustan Times. 

What are the different types of cryptocurrency frauds?

According to Investopedia, a cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Most cryptocurrencies exist on decentralized networks using blockchain technology—a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers. Instant transactions is one of the features of Cryptocurrency that makes it prone to many frauds as well. 
Some of the scams associated with cryptocurrency according to constantinecanon.com- 

Scam Initial Coin Offerings

Initial coin offering or the ICO is the first offering of a particular cryptocurrency for sale, called an Initial Coin Offering or ICO. It could be a means of targeting the people who don’t know much about digital currencies. Many ICO’s are fully fabricated with phony bios of non-existent team members. 

Pump and Dump Schemes

The scammers can get a new variation of the pump and dump scheme. Under this scheme, the owners of a stock try to drive the price up before selling off their holdings at an artificial peak. This is common at the ICO stage in the crypto world. 

Also read: CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket In Pune–Mumbai, Arrests Three

Tags: Chirag Tomar US convictcryptocurrency fraud newsEnforcement Directorate

RELATED News

‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
Uttarkashi Cloudburst : 4 Killed In Flast Flood, Several Buildings Swept Away
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip

LATEST NEWS

Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
US Immigration Slammed For Barring Trans Sports Competitors
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines
WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC, Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Infected
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?