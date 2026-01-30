LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing donald trump Delhi murder case NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > India > Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

In the Cyber fraud case, the Victim believed the appointment letter to be true and started transferring the amount to the fraudster's bank.

Digital arrest (Photo: ANI)
Digital arrest (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 30, 2026 17:38:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

In a distressing event, a 43- year old woman, Savita, was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster of over Rs 11 lakh. The woman, who hails from Mumbai’s Mulund area, was cheated over a fake job offer at an international bank. 

You Might Be Interested In

The incident came to light after she registered an FIR on Thursday, January 29. The investigation revealed that the accused had acquired her personal details from online job portals and laid a fake plan to financially cheat her. 

How did the Mumbai woman lose Rs 11.28?

According to the police report, Savita was searching for a job for a long time and uploaded her biodata on job portals like Shine and Naukri.com, leading to share her personal details on it. The victim receiving call from December 3 by an unknown number. The fraudster introduced himself as Abhinav Mishra and stated that he had accessed herprofile through Naukri.com. 

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, the fraudster told Savita about a vacancy at leading banks, including Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo in Manegerial post. Expressing her interest in working at the Bank of America, Mishra asked her to pay a registration fee of Rs 5, 850 and shared a UPI ID for the transfer. 

Money transaction leading to huge fraud

Conspiring the story to sound more genuine, Mishra contacted her repeatedly, conducting a fake interview and sending an email stating she had been selected for the post of senior manager at Bank of America’s Bandra (East) office. The accused further asked her to submit her personal documents and transfer 29,950 rs for document verification, which continued till late January. 

Believing the fake appointment letter to be true, Savita started transferring the amount to the fraudster’s bank, with the assurance to be refunded once she joined the bank. Over the course, Savita ended up transferring a total of Rs 11.28 lakh.

On January 22, when Mishra stopped responding to her calls and messages, she revealed she had been cheated. She approached the East Region Cyber Police Station and filed an FIR on Thursday, January 29. 

Read more: What Is the Political Row Over Kolkata Wow! Momo Factory Fire As Death Toll Rises To 25? Manager And Deputy Manager Arrested; Safety Lapses Under Scanner | Explained

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cyber frauddigital arrestjob scamMoney transaction

RELATED News

Delhi Horror: Man Brutally Kills 12-Year-Old Stepson After Picking Him Up From School, Gouges Out His Eyes, Leaves Behind A Chilling Confession Video Saying ‘I Will Kill Your Child’

‘Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behan Ko’: Delhi SWAT Commando Kajal Chaudhary’s Brother Recalls Hearing Screams of Her Pregnant Sister in Last Horrifying Call Before Her Husband Killed Her

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

‘Risk Of Nipah Virus From India Remains Low’: WHO Clarifies No Travel Or Trade Restrictions

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Warns Keir Starmer Against Doing Business With China Amid Beijing Visit, Dubs It ‘Very Dangerous’ For The UK

JEE Mains Prep Tests Now Available On Google Gemini AI; Here’s How It Will Help Students With Mock Exams To Crack One Of India’s Most Competitive Entrance Exams

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

BJP Slams Hamid Ansari Over ‘Ghazni Was Indian Not A Foreign Invader’ Remark, Drags Rahul Gandhi, ‘Does Congress Leadership Agree?’

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 At ssc.gov.in; How to Download, How To Raise Objections Step By Step Guide here

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

Dr. Blossom Kochhar Honoured with ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam
Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam
Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam
Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

QUICK LINKS