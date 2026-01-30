Cyber Fraud Horror: 43-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Duped in ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹11.28 Lakh in Job Scam

In a distressing event, a 43- year old woman, Savita, was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster of over Rs 11 lakh. The woman, who hails from Mumbai’s Mulund area, was cheated over a fake job offer at an international bank.

The incident came to light after she registered an FIR on Thursday, January 29. The investigation revealed that the accused had acquired her personal details from online job portals and laid a fake plan to financially cheat her.

How did the Mumbai woman lose Rs 11.28?

According to the police report, Savita was searching for a job for a long time and uploaded her biodata on job portals like Shine and Naukri.com, leading to share her personal details on it. The victim receiving call from December 3 by an unknown number. The fraudster introduced himself as Abhinav Mishra and stated that he had accessed herprofile through Naukri.com.

As per reports, the fraudster told Savita about a vacancy at leading banks, including Bank of America, Citibank and Wells Fargo in Manegerial post. Expressing her interest in working at the Bank of America, Mishra asked her to pay a registration fee of Rs 5, 850 and shared a UPI ID for the transfer.

Money transaction leading to huge fraud

Conspiring the story to sound more genuine, Mishra contacted her repeatedly, conducting a fake interview and sending an email stating she had been selected for the post of senior manager at Bank of America’s Bandra (East) office. The accused further asked her to submit her personal documents and transfer 29,950 rs for document verification, which continued till late January.

Believing the fake appointment letter to be true, Savita started transferring the amount to the fraudster’s bank, with the assurance to be refunded once she joined the bank. Over the course, Savita ended up transferring a total of Rs 11.28 lakh.

On January 22, when Mishra stopped responding to her calls and messages, she revealed she had been cheated. She approached the East Region Cyber Police Station and filed an FIR on Thursday, January 29.

