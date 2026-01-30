What Is the Political Row Over Kolkata Wow! Momo Factory Fire As Death Toll Rises To 25? Manager And Deputy Manager Arrested; Safety Lapses Under Scanner | Explained

LIVE TV
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
Wow! Momo: The arrest of senior officials of a Wow! Momo-linked warehouse and the rising death toll in the devastating Anandapur fire have triggered a major political storm in West Bengal, with opposition parties alleging gross negligence and safety violations. The death toll in the twin warehouse fire rose to 25, with several bodies charred beyond recognition. Police arrested warehouse manager Manoranjan Sheet and deputy manager Raja Chakraborty.

Wow! Momo: The arrest of senior officials of a Wow! Momo-linked warehouse and the rising death toll in the devastating Anandapur fire have triggered a major political storm in West Bengal, with opposition parties alleging gross negligence and safety violations. The death toll in the twin warehouse fire rose to 25 on Friday, with several bodies charred beyond recognition.

Manager, Deputy Manager Arrested In Wow! Momo Anandapur Fire Case

Kolkata Police on Thursday night arrested warehouse manager Manoranjan Sheet and deputy manager Raja Chakraborty in connection with the January 26 fire at the Wow! Momo warehouse in Anandapur. The duo was apprehended during a raid in Narendrapur and has been subjected to preliminary questioning.

Both accused will be produced before the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court, where police are expected to seek custody for further interrogation to establish their roles and movements at the time of the incident.

Earlier, Gangadhar Das, owner of the adjoining decorator warehouse from where the fire is believed to have originated, was arrested and remains in police custody.

Wow! Momo: Death Toll Climbs To 25, NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

Currently, the death toll in the twin warehouse fire rose to 25 with several bodies charred beyond recognition. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy and directed the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas to submit an action-taken report.

In its communication, the NHRC flagged alleged criminal negligence by management and possible regulatory failures by fire services, labour departments and local authorities. It also cited prima facie violations of the Factories Act and Disaster Management Act.

Safety Lapses Under Scanner: Locked Doors, Trapped Workers

Investigators are probing serious allegations that the warehouse doors were locked from the outside on the night of the fire, trapping workers inside. Survivors’ accounts and phone calls made by workers to family members during the blaze have raised disturbing questions about safety protocols and inhumane practices.

DNA profiling is underway to identify victims, while 28 people are still reported missing. Rescue and debris-clearing operations continue under heavy security, with prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area till March 30.

Wow! Momo Announces Compensation, Assures Cooperation

Wow! Momo issued a statement confirming the deaths of two employees and one contracted security guard. The company announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each family along with lifetime monthly salary support and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

However, questions persist over fire safety arrangements and why arrests were delayed despite early allegations of negligence.

Political Row Deepens, BJP Targets State Government

The incident has escalated into a political flashpoint. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress-led state government of administrative failure and lax enforcement of safety norms. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident and announced a protest march, which was later allowed by the Calcutta High Court with conditions.

As investigations continue, the Anandapur fire has reignited a broader debate on industrial safety, labour protection and accountability in the state.

QUICK LINKS