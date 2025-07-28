Home > India > Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of Mediating Truce With Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the operation had met all its objectives and had not responded to pressure, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered the truce. Opening the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India did not halt the operation due to any foreign pressure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the operation had met all its objectives and had not responded to pressure, refuting US President Donald Trump’s claim that he brokered the truce.

Opening the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India did not halt the operation due to any foreign pressure. 

“India halted its operation because all the political and military objectives studied before and during the conflict had been fully achieved,” he said.

The Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The defence minister said that on May 10, following airstrikes by the Indian Air Force on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan accepted defeat and requested a ceasefire via DGMO communication.

Singh took a sharp dig at the Opposition, “They ask how many of our aircraft were hit, but never once ask how many enemy jets we shot down. The real questions should be—Did India destroy terror camps? Yes. Was Operation Sindoor successful? Yes. Were any of our soldiers harmed? No.”

Despite India’s clear communication, Singh said Pakistan escalated the situation by launching an attack on India. “We neutralized several missiles and defended ourselves entirely in self-defence. Our security was fully intact. Pakistan failed to hit any of our targets or cause any damage to our military assets,” he said.

Rajnath Singh elaborated on the full military preparedness of India. “While our air defence blocked Pakistan in the skies, the Army dominated the ground. Our Navy also strengthened its deployment, sending a clear message that India was ready to counter Pakistan across land and sea.”

