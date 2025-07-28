Home > India > Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Denies Any Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Denies Any Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 28, 2025 19:55:05 IST

Speaking on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

The Operation Sindoor was launched against Pakistan by the Indian government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. US President Donald Trump had claimed multiple times that he brokered the truce between India and Pakistan.

Criticism of the Opposition, the external affairs minister said, “We were asked, why did you stop at this time? Why did you not go further? This question is being asked by people who, after 26/11, felt that the best action was inaction.”

“26/11 happened in November 2008. What was the reaction? The reaction was Sharm-el-Sheikh. In Sharm-el-Sheikh, the then government and the Pakistani Prime Minister agreed that terrorism is a main threat to both countries, “He added.

Responding to Congress MP Deependra Hooda, Jaishankar said People today are saying America is hyphenating you, Russia is hyphenating you, that is what I heard Deepender Hooda ji say. You are hyphenating yourself. You did not need a foreign country to say please link India to Pakistan. And worst of all, they accepted a reference to Balochistan in that.

On efforts initiated for creating a narrative, the EAM said, “From 25th April till the commencement of Operation Sindoor, there were several phone calls and conversations. At my level, there were 27 calls. At PM Modi’s level, almost 20 calls. About 35-40 letters of support came in, and what we tried to do was to create a narrative and prepare the diplomacy for the launch of Operation Sindoor. There are 193 nations in the United Nations; only 3 countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.”

Terming Operation Sindoor as a new normal, Jaishankar said, “The new normal has five points-

  1. Terrorists will not be treated as proxies.
  2. Cross-border terrorism will get an appropriate response. 
  3. Terror and talks are not possible together. There will only be talks on terror.
  4. Not yielding to nuclear blackmail.
  5. Terror and good neighbourliness cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together.

Concluding his speech, Jaishankar said, “We had seven parliamentary delegations which went to 33 countries. Some comments were made about those delegations. Those delegations were received with great honour. They were able to explain to the whole world our posture of zero tolerance against terrorism.”

“There are 193 nations in the United Nations, only 3 countries apart from Pakistan opposed Operation Sindoor, “He added.

ALSO READ: Debate On Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Says Red Lines Were Crossed, Sending Strong Message To Pakistan Was Necessary After Pahalgam attack

Tags: Monsoon Sessionoperation sindoors. jaishankar

RELATED News

Who is Ram Deo Mahto? BJP Leader Contesting From Madhubani In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties
Indian Army Integrates AI, Drones, Real-Time Sensors For Future Warfare In Himalayas
Debate On Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar Says Red Lines Were Crossed, Sending Strong Message To Pakistan Was Necessary After Pahalgam attack
Gogoi Slams Govt Asks How Terrorists Reached Pahalgam, If Someone Has To Owe Responsibility Its HM Shah

LATEST NEWS

Pep Guardiola To Vanish After Manchester City Exit? Find Out For How Many Years
Has Mallika Sherawat Said Yes To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Actress Puts All Rumours To Rest
Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals?
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’
Sao Paulo Flexes Tactical Muscle, Flattening Fluminense
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’
US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades
PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?