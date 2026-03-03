LIVE TV
Home > India > Decoding Kintoor–Iran Connection That Resurfaced After Ali Khamenei's Death In US-Israel Strikes: How A Quiet Village In UP Became Part Of Global Spotlight

Kintoor village in UP mourns Ali Khamenei, linking 200-year-old India-Iran ancestry to global spotlight after US-Israel airstrike.

Kintoor village in UP mourns Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AI)
Kintoor village in UP mourns Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 3, 2026 21:16:52 IST

Kintoor, a small village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, offered special prayers on Tuesday evening following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israel airstrike amid the escalating West Asia conflict. Residents gathered in mosques and homes to pray for the departed soul and for global peace as tensions between Iran and Israel intensified.

“War brings only sorrow. Our prayers are for humanity and stability,” said Maulana Syed Raza, a senior cleric of the village, after leading a special dua for harmony across conflict-ridden regions.

A Historic Link to Iran’s Islamic Revolution

Kintoor shares a unique and emotional connection with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and spiritual mentor to Khamenei. Local accounts trace Khomeini’s ancestry to Kintoor before his family migrated to Iran in the 19th century.

After Maghrib prayers, villagers reflected quietly on the news of Khamenei’s death, symbolically linking a centuries-old Indian heritage to developments unfolding thousands of kilometres away in West Asia.

Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi: The Ancestral Connection

The roots of Khomeini’s family trace back to Syed Ahmad Musavi, believed to have been born in Kintoor in the early 19th century. Musavi later migrated to Najaf, a major Shia religious centre in present-day Iraq, before settling in Khomein, Iran, in 1834.

To preserve his Indian identity, he added “Hindi” to his name a detail that survives in Iranian records and reflects Kintoor’s historical link to Iran’s religious leadership.

“Our elders always told us that Syed Ahmad Musavi belonged to this soil,” said Syed Nihal Miyan, a 70-year-old local resident. “When we heard about Khamenei’s death, it felt like a loss connected to our own history.”

Kintoor: A Seat of Shia Learning

Historically, Kintoor was a centre of Shia scholarship. Elders in the village recall the pride associated with its centuries-old connection to Iran, a legacy that suddenly brought the village into the global spotlight following Khamenei’s death.

Families organised Quran recitations while others prayed individually at home, reflecting the subdued mood and spiritual solidarity that defines the community.

Khomeini and Khamenei: From Revolution to Supreme Leadership

Ayatollah Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution, overthrowing Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and establishing the Islamic Republic of Iran. Following Khomeini’s death in 1989, Ali Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader, expanding Iran’s Shiite clerical structure and consolidating the Revolutionary Guard as a central pillar of power.

Although Khamenei himself had no direct link to India, villagers say the ancestral connection through Khomeini keeps Kintoor symbolically tied to Iran’s political developments.

Questions Over Iran’s Future

Khamenei’s death has left a leadership vacuum. The 88-seat Assembly of Experts, a body of mostly hard-line clerics, is tasked with selecting a successor. However, no clear candidate has emerged. Analysts suggest that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard may play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future amid growing domestic discontent.

From Barabanki to the World Stage

While Kintoor’s narrow lanes remain quiet, its centuries-old link to Iran’s theocratic lineage has made it part of the global story. From Syed Ahmad Musavi Hindi’s migration in the 19th century to modern-day geopolitical tensions, this small village in Uttar Pradesh now occupies a unique place in international narratives following Khamenei’s death.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 9:16 PM IST
Tags: ali khameneiali khamenei deathAli Khamenei India connectionKintoor Iran connectionUS-Israel airstrike

QUICK LINKS