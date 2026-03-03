PM Modi Speaks With Sultan Of Oman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict; Key Focus On Indian Diaspora’s Security

US Iran War: Amid escalating Middle East war between Iran on one side and Israel and USA on other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to two important Gulf leaders and expressed concerned over the volatile situation.

PM Modi interacted with the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, news agency ANI reported.

During the discussions, the Prime Minister reportedly expressed concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was deeply worried about the fast-worsening situation in Iran and the Gulf region after the conflict broke out on February 28 this year.

In a statement, the official spokesperson of the ministry said India had, from the very beginning, asked all sides to remain calm, avoid further escalation, and ensure the safety of civilians.

“We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the statement read.

“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” the statement added.

The statement also noted that the safety of Indians overseas continues to be India’s priority.

“There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being are of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy. As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping. Already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days,” it said.

The statement strongly called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy and said that all embassies and consulates remain in touch with Indians there.

“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost, and we express our grief in that regard. Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict,” it added.

(With ANI Inputs)

