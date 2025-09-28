LIVE TV
Home > India > "Deeply saddened": HD Deve Gowda condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

"Deeply saddened": HD Deve Gowda condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 09:57:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu, where 39 people lost their lives during a rally addressed by actor and TVK leader Vijay.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

https://x.com/H_D_Devegowda/status/1972132560588374100

In a post on X, HD Deve Gowda wrote, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.”

The tragedy has left 39 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

A total of two patients are currently in critical condition and are on ventilator support, and at least 39 were killed after a stampede took place during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, said the state’s Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari.

Speaking to ANI, the Director stated that the postmortem and handover of the bodies would be completed before Sunday noon, further noting that the government had arranged accommodation, food, and other necessities.

“The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on ventilator. Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. Accommodation, food and other things have been arranged by the government.” Rajakumari told ANI. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

