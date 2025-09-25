Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated sanitation workers as part of the ‘Swacchata hi Sewa’ campaign at the Army Headquarters in Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Mantri Singh stated that today, the country is celebrating ‘Swachhata Diwas’ as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, which has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution.

Singh said, “We have gathered here on the important occasion of Swachhata Diwas. The way ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution is amazing. The nation is celebrating Swachhata Diwas today as part of that revolution. A person who keeps his house and surroundings clean gives a message that he is disciplined and responsible…”.

Defence Minister Singh also planted a sapling at the Army Headquarters, as part of the ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ campaign.

Earlier today, as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also planted a sapling.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva: Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath Shramdaan’ on Thursday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign 2025 in Mumbai today.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda posted on X, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) – 2025’ campaign under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ in New Delhi. I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.