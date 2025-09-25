LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > India > Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 10:12:07 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Defence Minister (Raksha Mantri) Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated sanitation workers as part of the ‘Swacchata hi Sewa’ campaign at the Army Headquarters in Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Mantri Singh stated that today, the country is celebrating ‘Swachhata Diwas’ as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, which has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Singh said, “We have gathered here on the important occasion of Swachhata Diwas. The way ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution is amazing. The nation is celebrating Swachhata Diwas today as part of that revolution. A person who keeps his house and surroundings clean gives a message that he is disciplined and responsible…”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Defence Minister Singh also planted a sapling at the Army Headquarters, as part of the ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ campaign.

Earlier today, as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also planted a sapling.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva: Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath Shramdaan’ on Thursday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign 2025 in Mumbai today.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda posted on X, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) – 2025’ campaign under the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ in New Delhi. I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a two-week-long Seva Pakhwada on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, which will conclude on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-105ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? Innovator, Educator, Activist And The Voice Of Ladakh’s Protest Movement
Delhi HC to hear Priya Sachdev's plea for confidentiality in Sanjay Kapur inheritance case today
Himachal Pradesh HC seeks affidavit on service extension of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood visits Kalikaji Temple on fourth day of Navratri
Injustices against YSRCP cadre during coalition rule will be addressed: Margani Bharat

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online
Donald Trump Family Net Worth Released By Forbes: President Trump’s Wealth Soars, Barron Trump Surprises Siblings With $150 Million Fortune
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Indian economy resilient despite global uncertainty; RBI bulletin highlights growth, fintech and UPI adoption
Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts
BCCI lodges complaint against Pak players Farhan, Rauf to ICC for inappropriate gestures during Asia Cup's Super Four clash
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters

QUICK LINKS