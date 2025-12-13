Delhi AQI: GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Again – Here Is What’s Allowed, What’s Banned

Delhi AQI: Air Quality Reaches ‘Severe’ Level: New Restrictions Implemented

Delhi’s Saturday was quite horrible as the capital was covered by a dense smog that made it hard to breathe and see. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 401, and the city was at the worst possible level.

As per the Delhi government, at 4 PM on December 12, the AQI was 349, and it rose sharply to its peak by Saturday morning. By 10 AM on December 13, the figure was 401 “because of the slow winds, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather conditions, and no dispersal of pollutants.”

If you are going out, then maybe a morning stroll or a long commute would not be the best idea, put on a mask, decrease outdoor time, and keep yourself updated about AQI. It’s not just another day with thick smoke; it’s a Stage 3 warning for all the people in Delhi to be extra careful with their breathing and stay safe.

Delhi AQI: GRAP Stage 3 Restrictions Announced

To tackle the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government announced that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has immediately activated all measures under Stage III of the GRAP, which is categorized as ‘Severe’ Air Quality (AQI 401–450), over the entire NCR.

The Stage 3 restrictions will be an addition to the current Stage I and II measures. The authorities, comprising the NCR Pollution Control Boards, have been directed to enhance their efforts in preventing the occurrence of air pollution in the region and further worsening.

GRAP Stages And Corresponding Restrictions For Delhi-NCR ‘Severe’ AQI

GRAP Stage Air Quality Category Restrictions / Measures Stage 1 Poor AQI – Ban on operations at unregistered construction sites

– Prohibit open fires

– Sweeping and sprinkling on roads Stage 2 Moderate AQI – Discourage private vehicle usage

– Improve cleaning operations

– Increase parking fees to deter private transportation Stage 3 Severe AQI – Strict ban on older four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR

– Restrictions on diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), except essential goods

– Work-from-home advised for private employees where possible Stage 4 Severe Plus AQI – Complete restriction on truck entry into Delhi (except essential commodities and clean fuel trucks)

Additional Restrictions In Delhi NCR Under GRAP Stage 3

Ban on transport of construction materials like sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads

Complete ban on demolition and construction activities unless necessary, including earthwork, piling, and trenching

Advising private companies to allow work-from-home or hybrid mode to curb vehicular emissions

Restriction on inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi

Prohibition on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts

Closure of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix units not running on clean fuel

Ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services

(With Inputs)

