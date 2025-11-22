LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Government Distributes 10,000 Electric Heaters In Order To Curb Pollution Due To Bonfires In Winter

The Delhi Government distributed electric heaters to various RWAs at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce winter pollution. Officials said the move aims to curb smoke from open bonfires, which add significantly to air pollution.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 22, 2025 14:49:39 IST

As part of its continued push to control rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Government distributed electric heaters to members of different RWAs during an event at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, on Saturday. Officials said the step aims to reduce the smoke that comes from open bonfires during winter. 

Representatives attending the event said open fires add heavily to air pollution, while electric heaters give a safer and cleaner option. The government stated that even a small measure like this can help reduce pollution levels in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the administration is working in mission mode and is treating pollution control as a top priority. She said the city’s large landfill sites are slowly reducing, and cleanliness drives and plantation efforts are ongoing. The government has also increased water sprinkling, mechanical sweeping, smog tower operations, and checks on polluting vehicles and industries.

The Chief Minister repeated that fighting pollution is the government’s duty and commitment. She added that people’s active involvement is the most effective way to achieve success.

At the launch event, Rekha Gupta urged RWAs to stay alert and report cases of wood burning so that citizens do not become “sources of pollution.” She said the government burns wood or coal for heat in winter, which increases pollution, and that the new initiative aims to reduce such practices. Under this scheme, 10,000 electric heaters will be distributed through CSR support.

She also appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders, saying everyone must remain watchful. “We request people not to burn wood anywhere. We also urge RWAs to ensure that no one uses coal and that watchmen receive electric heaters,” she said.

The heater distribution drive will be carried out across Delhi. CM Gupta said the initiative will work only if people participate fully, and the government expects strong support from all RWAs in the capital.

The event was attended by MP Praveen Khandelwal, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, Rajkumar Bhatia, and several RWA representatives.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS