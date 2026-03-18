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Home > India News > Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

Delhi NCR saw a sudden weather shift with strong winds, light rain, and dust storms, bringing much-needed relief from rising heat. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of more such conditions in the coming days.

Sudden Weather Change In Delhi (Image: ANI)
Sudden Weather Change In Delhi (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 18, 2026 20:04:21 IST

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Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

Delhi NCR witnessed a sudden, sharp change in weather that brought powerful winds, light rain, and dust storms to provide relief to many residents who have been battling the surge in temperature for several days now.

Reports suggest that the weather changed unexpectedly, with strong winds and light showers disrupting the respective parts of the national capital and vicinity. However, this abrupt change cooled the surroundings, offering a slight respite from the uncharacteristically high early summer heat that had been building up in the region.

Relief From Heat

Some of the residents found the relief to be almost immediate. Gusting winds and light rain lowered the temperature, restoring comfortable conditions in the wake of multiple warm days. The shift is being attributed to a weather system known as a western disturbance, which brings rain along with storms to north India during this time of the year.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that the climate change will not be a one-day thing, as some rain accompanied by storms and a strong breeze is on the cards for a few days. This suggests a chill will continue for a short time.

According to an official weather forecast, skies will continue to remain both partly and mostly cloudy, with a risk of “light rain or drizzle with some thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds.”

IMD Forecast

In addition to the weather forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in the region for the next few days due to possible adverse weather conditions such as severe gales or strong winds and the possibility of short burst rain.

There is a major change in weather patterns compared to an unusually warm March so far, as temperatures in Delhi have been significantly above normal, creating even more extreme warm temperatures than would normally occur this time of year. The recent rains and winds will help lower the temperature and restore a more balanced, moderate climate.

Also Read: Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know    

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Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

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Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast
Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast
Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast
Delhi-Gurugram Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Gusty Winds, Rain And Dust Storm Bring Major Relief From Rising Heat, IMD Issues Forecast

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