Delhi HC Refuses to Suspend Kuldeep Singh’s Sentence in Custodial Death Case, Court Sends Strong Justice Message

Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to suspend the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao custodial death case. Sengar, a former BJP MLA, is serving a ten-year jail term in connection with the custodial death of the father of the Unnao rape victim. He has been in custody since April 13, 2018.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja rejected the plea seeking suspension of the sentence, stating, “Court is of conscious view that appellant has undergone a period of more than 7 years. Still, there is no ground for suspension of sentence.” A detailed judgment is expected to be uploaded by the High Court.

Earlier, Sengar had been granted bail in a minor rape case on December 23, 2025, but the Supreme Court stayed the order on December 29. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the rape victim, argued that Sengar does not deserve bail due to ongoing threats to the victim and her family, including harassment and social media defamation.

Legal Arguments and Case Background

Senior counsel Manish Vasisth, along with advocate Kanhaiya Singhal, appeared for Sengar, opposing the victim’s submissions. They highlighted that Sengar has been in custody for nearly nine years and that only 11 months remain. They also contended that Sengar was not present at the site on April 3, 2018, and pointed to contradictions in witness statements, questioning their credibility.

Sengar, along with other accused, was convicted by the Tis Hazari Court in 2018 and is also serving a life sentence in the minor rape case. These cases originate from FIRs filed in 2018 at Police Station Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and were heard by the District and Sessions Judge (West), Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi.

The case stems from June 4, 2017, when the minor daughter of the victim was lured under the pretext of a job and raped at Sengar’s residence. On April 3, 2018, the victim’s father was brutally assaulted during a court hearing trip to Unnao and died in custody on April 9, 2018, following multiple injuries sustained during the attack.

All Inputs From ANI.

