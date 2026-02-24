LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

The Delhi High Court has observed that refusing marriage over horoscope mismatch after intimacy may amount to sex obtained by deceit. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the remark while denying bail to a rape accused.

Delhi HC says refusing marriage over kundali mismatch after intimacy may attract offence of sex by deceit. Photo: ANI.
Delhi HC says refusing marriage over kundali mismatch after intimacy may attract offence of sex by deceit. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 24, 2026 10:24:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

Delhi High Court has made a significant observation, saying that refusing to marry a woman on the ground of non-matching horoscopes after previously agreeing to the union and establishing a physical relationship could constitute an offence of sexual intercourse obtained by deceit or a false promise of marriage.

The remarks were made by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on February 17 while denying bail to a man accused in a rape case registered under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Delhi High Court Questions Genuineness of Marriage Promise

While hearing the bail plea, the court noted that the accused’s later refusal to marry the complainant on the basis of horoscope incompatibility, despite earlier assurances, raised serious doubts about the authenticity of his promise.

You Might Be Interested In

“The subsequent refusal to marry on the ground of non-matching of kundalis, despite earlier assurances to the contrary, prima facie raises a question as to the nature and genuineness of the promise extended by the applicant. Such conduct, at this stage, would attract the offence under Section 69 of the BNS, which specifically deals with cases of sexual relations induced by deceit or false assurance of marriage,” Justice Sharma said.

The judge added that such conduct casts doubt on the nature and credibility of the assurances allegedly given by the man.

The Case That Led To Delhi HC Ruling On Kundalis And Marriage

According to the complainant, the accused had been in a long-term relationship with her and had established physical relations on multiple occasions after repeatedly promising marriage.

The court also took note of messages exchanged between the two, including chats on WhatsApp, in which the accused allegedly claimed that their horoscopes matched and that there were no obstacles to their marriage.

One such message reportedly stated, “Kal hi shaadi kar rahe hain hum (we are getting married tomorrow).”

The woman further alleged that she had previously withdrawn a complaint after the accused and his family reassured her that the marriage would take place. However, they later refused, citing non-matching kundalis.

Delhi HC Rejects Bail

In its order rejecting bail, the court observed that the accused’s stand appeared inconsistent with his earlier representations. Justice Sharma noted that if horoscope compatibility was of such importance, the matter should have been resolved at the outset before entering into a physical relationship.

The court concluded that refusal to marry on grounds that were claimed to have already been settled suggested that the woman’s consent may have been obtained through false assurances, thereby attracting the relevant provisions under law.

Also Read: Ranchi Air Ambulance Crash: Blow-By-Blow Account Of Final Minutes Before Disaster – What Exactly Happened Before Plane Went Down, Killing 7

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 10:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: court newsDelhi HCdelhi high courtmarriagesex

RELATED News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Pawan Hans Helicopter Makes Miraculous Sea Landing Near Andaman’s Mayabunder, Third Aviation Incident In 24-Hours After Ranchi Crash And SpiceJet Emergency

‘Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya…’: Tourist’s Thar Rams Into Hyundai i20 In Goa; Viral Panic Video Leaves Netizens Stunned, WATCH

Tirumala Tirupati Controversy: TTD’s “E-Nose”, “E-Tongue” Tech To Guard Prasadam Quality Amid Fake Ghee And Laddu Row; Know How

Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime
Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime
Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime
Delhi HC Big Ruling: ‘Kundali Not Matching’ Excuse After Physical Relationship Could Mean Sex By Deceit, May Amount To Crime

QUICK LINKS